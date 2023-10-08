Watch Tonga v Romania live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

It's the meeting of the bottom two teams in the Rugby World Cup's pool of death

Someone’s 0 has got to go! In the fearsome Pool B, two teams have been cut adrift at the bottom with three defeats each. You’ll want to watch a Tonga v Romania live stream to find out who ends their Rugby World Cup on a high.

This article explains how you can view the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV3 and ITVX in the UK. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Tonga v Romania FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille is where this battle takes place, with kick-off at 4:45pm (BST) on Sunday 8 October.

Tonga may have taken advantage of new international eligibility laws to add plenty of superstars to the team, but that hasn’t led to an upturn in results. Even so, they’ve fared better than the Romanians who have conceded a whopping 242 points in their three Rugby World Cup matches, scoring just eight of their own in the process.

So make sure you do not miss out on a Tonga v Romania live stream on Sunday by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences. Their coverage of Tonga v Romania gets underway on Sunday 8 October at 4:15pm (BST) on ITV3, ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Tonga v Romania live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 4:45pm and the match kicks off at 5:45pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream for FREE from Ireland

Both of these nations are in Ireland’s rear view mirror but there will still be intrigue to see how Pool B finishes up.

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Tonga v Romania will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage gets underway at 4:15pm ahead of a 4:45pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Tonga v Romania FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Tonga v Romania kicks off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT) on the morning of Sunday 8 October.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Tonga v Romania, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Tonga v Romania is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans wanting to watch this match can tune into Stan Sport, as the streaming platform is showing all 48 World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

To watch this game in Australia, you’ll have to stay up late – or get up early – for a 2:45am kick-off on Monday 9 October, with coverage starting at 2:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to get up early for a 4:45am kick-off on Monday 9 October, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Tonga v Romania kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Tonga v Romania: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Tonga v Romania live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Tonga v Romania: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 2:45am (AEST), Monday 9 October

New Zealand: 4:45am, Monday 9 October

France: 5:45pm

