Watch Uruguay v Namibia live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Pool A outsiders have no wins from five games between them at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

This clash of the Pool A outsiders presents a golden chance to a bag a Rugby World Cup victory, so make sure you watch a Uruguay v Namibia live stream. This article explains how you can view the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK,

OL Stadium in Lyon is the venue for this Pool A match on Wednesday 27 September, kick-off 4:45pm (BST). If you’re watching from outside your country and want to follow the game in the company of your home broadcaster, you can use a VPN to watch Uruguay v Namibia FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Namibia have conceded 219 points and scored just 11 of their own during this Rugby World Cup. Uruguay, meanwhile, put up hugely spirited displays against France and Italy, so will be keen to seal a victory ahead of their final pool stage match against the All Blacks.

So make sure you do not miss out on an Uruguay v Namibia live stream on Wednesday by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences. Coverage of Uruguay v Namibia gets underway at 4:00pm (BST) on ITV4, ahead of a 4:45pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Uruguay v Namibia live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build-up gets underway at 4:45pm and the match kicks off at 5:45pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Uruguay v Namibia will be available FOR FREE on VMTV2 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 4:30pm ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Uruguay v Namibia FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Uruguay v Namibia kicks-off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT) on Wednesday 27 September.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Uruguay v Namibia, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream from Australia

In Australia, the Stansport streaming platform is showing all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Uruguay v Namibia kicks off at 1:45am on Thursday 28 September with coverage getting underway at 1:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first, though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for a 3:45am kick-off on Thursday 28 September. Sky Sport NZ is the place to go. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Uruguay v Namibia kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Uruguay v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Uruguay v Namibia live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Uruguay v Namibia: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Thursday 28 September

New Zealand: 3:45am, Thursday 28 September

France: 5:45pm

