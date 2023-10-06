Watch Wales v Georgia live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Wales have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals and will be aiming for a clean sweep of victories

Who expected Wales to qualify with a game to spare? Warren Gatland’s side have defied the odds in Pool C, but can they make it four wins from four against the Lelos? You’ll want to watch a Wales v Georgia live stream to find out.

This article explains how you can view the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Wales v Georgia FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes is the venue where the Welsh will end their group stage commitments on Saturday 7 October, with kick-off at 2:00pm (BST).

Wales can afford to put their feet up knowing their progression is ensured but they’ll still want to ensure they top the pool. Georgia will be keen to sign off with a victory having drawn once and lost twice at this Rugby World Cup.

So make sure you do not miss out on a Wales v Georgia live stream this evening by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences. Their coverage of Wales v Georgia gets underway on Saturday 7 October at 1:15pm (BST) on ITV1, ahead of the 2:00pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Wales v Georgia live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 2:00pm and the match kicks off at 3:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Wales v Georgia will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage gets underway at 1:30pm ahead of a 2:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Wales v Georgia FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Wales v Georgia kicks off at 9:00am (ET), 6:00am (PT) on the morning of Saturday 7 October.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Wales v Georgia, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Wales v Georgia is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans wanting to see the other final game in Pool C should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 11.45pm on Saturday 7 October with kick-off coming 15 minutes later at 12:00am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to stay up for a 2:00am kick-off on Sunday 8 October, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 3:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Wales v Georgia kicks off at 3:00pm in Italy.

Watch Wales v Georgia: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Wales v Georgia live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Wales v Georgia: kick-off times

UK: 2:00pm

South Africa: 3:00pm

Ireland: 2:00pm

USA: 9:00am (ET), 6:00am (PT)

Australia: 12:00am (AEST), Sunday 8 October.

New Zealand: 2:00am, Sunday 8 October

France: 3:00pm

