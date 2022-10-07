Don’t miss any of the action from New Zealand, wherever you are in the world

Women’s Rugby World Cup Live Stream: How to watch

The best women’s teams on the planet are in New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup and you won’t want to miss any of the action from 8 October to 12 November 2022.

There are six matches on each weekend during the pool stages before the tournament moves into the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Who will be lifting the trophy at Eden Park in six weeks’ time? England are favourites but hosts – and five-times champions – New Zealand cannot be ruled out, while France and Canada are also in the mix. Plus, the race to make the last eight from the pool stages should also be intriguing.

As well as all the women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures information, we want to make sure you can watch the matches wherever you are in the world. So below we explain how to find a reliable World Cup live stream – you might just need to set your alarms for the early hours depending on the time difference!

How to watch the Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Rugby World Cup coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from the UK

For the first time, all women’s Rugby World Cup matches will be available to watch live. ITV are showing the 26 games across its main channel and ITV4.

All matches involving England, Scotland and Wales will be live on ITV, with most others on ITV4 – see our women’s Rugby World Cup TV coverage post for a full breakdown.

While there aren’t currently plans to show replays of matches later in the day following the early-morning kick-offs, highlights will be available via the ITV Sport YouTube channel.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ matches and will show replays later in the day too.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the women’s Rugby World Cup takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from France

In France, TF1 has the rights to broadcast World Cup matches.

All France’s matches (and a few of the other big pool contests) will be live on TF1, with the others being broadcast on MYTF1 MAX.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from Italy

Sky Italia has the rights to show the women’s Rugby World Cup in Italy.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, NBC has the rights to broadcast women’s World Cup matches. All games will be streamed live on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

All of the USA’s matches will also be repeated later on CNBC, as will the semi-finals, third-place play-off and the final.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from Canada

For those in Canada, World Cup matches will be shown live on TSN. It costs $19.99 a month to subscribe to the sports network.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Stan Sports has the rights to show women’s World Cup matches and the streaming platform will show all matches live.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

New Zealand is hosting this World Cup and if you want to watch from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Spark Sport has the rights to show all 26 matches live.

The Black Ferns’ pool matches will also be available to watch on free-to-air TV, Three, on a delay. NZ v Australia and NZ v Wales will both be aired an hour after kick-off while NZ v Scotland will be shown two-and-a-half hours after kick-off. The semi-finals and final will all be shown live on Three.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport has the World Cup rights.

Every match will be shown live on its channels while there will also be full match replays or highlights of some games later in the day.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from Fiji

Fiji are playing in the women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time ever and matches will be shown on Fiji TV.

Women’s Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from Japan

J Sports is showing World Cup matches in Japan.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup from elsewhere

For those countries without a World Cup broadcast deal, matches will be available to stream via World Rugby’s channels. For a full list of broadcast partners and countries where live streams are available, see World Rugby’s how to watch information.

