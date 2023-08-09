Zander Fagerson ban means he will be available for World Cup opener

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson initially got three weeks for his dangerous clear out against France

We now know the extent of the Zander Fagerson ban after we saw the TMO Bunker upgrade his yellow to a red card in Scotland’s encounter with France. Having charged in, high, on French hooker Pierre Bourgarit the tighthead was initially sent to the sin-bin, before the card was turned red.

He has been banned for three weeks, but if he makes use of World Rugby’s “coaching intervention programme” he will be free to face South Africa in Scotland’s Rugby World Cup opener.

He was originally charged under Law 9.20 (b) dangerous play in a ruck or maul – a player must not charge into a ruck or maul, which carries a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

But the independent disciplinary committee amended the charge to an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (b) dangerous play in a ruck or maul – a player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders. This carries a mid-range entry point of four weeks.

The committee ruled the offence merited a four-week ban. It cut a week from the punishment after taking into account mitigating factors, including the Fagerson’s early admission of guilt, apology and remorse.

The prop can reduce his suspension by another week by taking part in World Rugby’s “coaching intervention programme” – otherwise known as Tackle School – which is, “aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play”.

As a result, Fagerson will be available to play when Scotland face the defending champions in Marseille on September 10.

But he will sit out the remaining warm-up matches against France in Saint-Etienne, and Georgia at Murrayfield.

The independent judicial committee for Fagerson’s hearing consisted of: Rhian Williams – chair (Wales), Jamie Corsi (Wales) and Juan Pablo Spirandelli (Argentina).

