How to watch Dubai 7s: Live stream the weekend’s SVNS 2024-25 action

The 2024-25 HSBC SVNS series kicks off in Dubai. Here’s how to watch the women’s and men’s teams in action.

This season’s HSBC SVNS series is about to get underway, and this guide explains how to watch Dubai 7s live streams wherever you are in the world. You’ll find details of how fans in some countries can tune in to the tournament FOR FREE, along with information on using a VPN to watch your usual service if you’re travelling overseas this weekend.

The HSBC SVNS series sees the best 12 women’s and men’s international teams battling it out to become the number one sevens outfit on the planet. Last season Australia and France were the women’s and men’s champions, respectively, but the likes of New Zealand, Fiji, Ireland and Great Britain (the home nations compete as one in this tournament) won’t make it easy to retain those titles.

Read on to find out how to watch Dubai 7s live streams on Saturday and Sunday – you’ll find Saturday’s fixtures at the end of the article. If you’re looking for even more rugby this weekend, check out our guides to watching Gallagher Premiership live streams and the final Autumn International of the year, Ireland v Australia.

Watch Dubai 7s in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the home of the Dubai 7s in the UK. You can watch Saturday’s action on TNT Sports 3 from 4.45am, but you’ll need to switch over to TNT Sports 2 for Sunday’s games

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which also gives you access to Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Dubai 7s live streams FOR FREE around the world

Dubai 7s live streams will be available FOR FREE in many countries that don’t have a specific broadcast deal for the tournament via World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV service. All you need to do to enjoy the match is visit the website and enter your email address to open an account.

You can watch on your computer or mobile device via the website, or download the RugbyPass TV app for iOS or Android. (The app supports both Chromecast and Airplay, so you can watch the game on your TV.)

Away from home over the weekend? You can use a VPN to watch the Dubai 7s through your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Dubai 7s from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday or Sunday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a packed weekend of sevens action. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re abroad – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Dubai 7s in Australia

Aussie rugby fans can watch Dubai 7s live stream ad-free via Stan Sport, along with all the HSBC SVNS action this season. The first game kicks off at 4.00pm on Saturday afternoon.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

If you’re travelling outside the Australia on Saturday, you can watch your usual Dubai 7s live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream Dubai 7s in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for Dubai 7s live streams. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the tournament on Sky Sport 1.

The first Dubai 7s match kicks off at 6.0opm on Saturday evening.

Watch a Dubai 7s live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the Dubai action in South Africa. Play gets underway at 7.00am on Saturday morning.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Live stream Dubai 7s rugby in Canada

Canada’s women took home the silver medal at the Paris Olympics sevens tournament, so they’re likely to be a force in Dubai. Canadian fans can watch the team on the TSN+ service.

TSN+ plans start at $8.00 per month or $80.00 per year (which works out at $6.67 per month).

Dubai 7s: Saturday fixtures

(All times GMT)

Women’s tournament

Canada v Japan (Pool C, kick-off 5.00am)

New Zealand v Brazil (Pool C, kick-off 5.00am)

USA v Great Britian (Pool B, kick-off 5.22am)

France v Spain (Pool B, kick-off 5.22am)

Ireland v Fiji (Pool A, kick-off 5.44am)

Australia v China (Pool A, kick-off 5.44am)

Canada v Brazil (Pool C, kick-off 7.15am)

New Zealand v Japan (Pool C, kick-off 7.37am)

USA v Spain (Pool B, kick-off 7.59am)

France v Great Britain (Pool B, kick-off 8.21am)

Ireland v China (Pool A, kick-off 8.43am)

Australia v Fiji (Pool A, kick-off 9.05am)

Japan v Brazil (Pool C, kick-off 11.45am)

New Zealand v Canada (Pool C, kick-off 12.07pm)

Great Britain v Spain (Pool B, kick-off 12.29pm)

France v USA (Pool B, kick-off 12.51pm)

Fiji v China (Pool A, kick-off 1.13pm)

Australia v Ireland (Pool A, kick-off 1.35pm)

Men’s tournament

New Zealand v United States (Pool C, kick-off 6.06am)

Fiji v Spain (Pool C, kick-off 6.06am)

Ireland v Great Britain (Pool B, kick-off 6.28am)

Argentina v Uruguay (Pool B, kick-off 6.28am)

South Africa v Australia (Pool A, kick-off 6.50am)

France v Kenya (Pool A, kick-off 6.50am)

New Zealand v Spain (Pool C, kick-off 9.30am)

Fiji v United States (Pool C, kick-off 9.52am)

Ireland v Uruguay (Pool B, kick-off 10.14am)

Argentina v Great Britain (Pool B, kick-off 10.36am)

South Africa v Kenya (Pool A, kick-off 10.58am)

France v Australia (Pool A, kick-off 11.20am)

United States v Spain (Pool C, kick-off 2.54pm)

Fiji v New Zealand (Pool C, kick-off 3.16pm)

Great Britain v Uruguay (Pool B, kick-off 3.38pm)

Argentina v Ireland (Pool B, kick-off 4.00pm)

Australia v Kenya (Pool A, kick-off 4.22pm)

France v South Africa (Pool A, kick-off 4.44pm)

