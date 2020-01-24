Who will be providing punditry as part of BBC's coverage of the 2020 Six Nations? Let's take a look

Who Are The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits?

All the matches from the 2020 Six Nations will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels dependent on the team playing at home. Wales, Scotland and France home games will be televised on BBC whereas England, Ireland and Italy home matches will be televised on ITV.

The BBC has recently announced their line-up of pundits who will present, commentate and give their opinions on the action on the pitch.

But who exactly are these pundits? Below we take a look.

Related: 2020 Six Nations TV Coverage

Who Are The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits?

Television

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies joins the BBC team for the upcoming 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship. England’s most capped hooker of all time Dylan Hartley and ex-Australia coach Michael Cheika are among the other new names to join the BBC’s line-up.

Gabby Logan and John Inverdale front BBC Sport’s TV coverage joined by some of the biggest names in rugby union. There to offer expert analysis and insight as well as Jonathan, Dylan and Michael this year’s studio team includes Martin Johnson, Paul O’Connell, John Barclay, Jeremy Guscott, Andy Nicol, Chris Paterson, Michele Campagnaro, Thomas Castaignede and Joe Worsley.

TV commentary will be provided by Andrew Cotter, Eddie Butler, Jonathan Davies, Brian Moore and Chris Paterson. Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will be pitch side at every game, bringing viewers all of the updates as they happen on and off the field.

The Women’s Six Nations Championship also returns with selected games available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport’s digital platforms. Viewers will also be able to watch the highlights every Sunday night with the on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Radio

Every home nation’s men’s game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra throughout the competition. Live commentary of every England Women’s game will be broadcast on 5 Live Sports Extra or online, with highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Sonja McLaughlan and Mark Chapman will present the coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live, joined by Chris Jones and Sara Orchard, alongside pundits Matt Dawson, Paul Grayson, Jonathan ‘Jiffy’ Davies, Jamie Heaslip and Johnnie Beattie.