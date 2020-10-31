Final match of Super Saturday proving a tight contest

Ireland prop Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance

Cian Healy scored a first-half try when making his 100th Test appearance for Ireland in their Six Nations match against France in Paris.

The prop, who won his first cap in 2009, drove over close to the posts at the Stade de France in the 19th minute as Ireland put pressure on France while they were down to 14 men following Anthony Bouthier’s sin-binning.

That try means Ireland need to beat France by six points to lift the Six Nations trophy ahead of England, who beat Italy 34-5 earlier on Super Saturday, but at half-time they were trailing 17-13.

France need to score two more tries to get the bonus point and triumph by a margin of 31 points if they are to win a first championship title since 2010.

Related: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries

Soon after scoring, Healy was seen being sick on the pitch and he was then taken for a Head Injury Assessment in the 26th minute but he returned to the pitch after passing that test.

Ireland had gone 7-0 behind in the sixth minute after a Gael Fickou break put Antoine Dupont away for the opening try.

Then Bouthier received a yellow card after deliberately slapping the ball into touch as Hugo Keenan chased a Johnny Sexton kick, but the officials decided it wasn’t a probable score so no penalty try was awarded.

Healy’s try brought Ireland level while they had the man advantage, but on the half-hour mark it was the visitors who were reduced to 14.

Wayne Barnes sent Caelan Doris to the bin after he tackled Francois Cros without the ball as the France back-rower chased a kick in Ireland’s 22. This time a penalty try was awarded as Cros would have touched the ball down but for the illegal tackle.

Ireland had a chance to reduce the deficit to one point with a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half but they opted to go for the corner rather than the posts and France then won a penalty that allowed them to clear the threat.

With only four points in it at the break and both teams bidding for the trophy, the title race is finely poised.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.