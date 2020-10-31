Eddie Jones’s team take title on points difference ahead of France

England win Six Nations 2020

England are this year’s Six Nations champions.

This is their third championship title in five years under Eddie Jones and they top the table on points difference ahead of France and Ireland.

England beat Italy 34-5 in Rome but the title was not confirmed until the end of the France v Ireland match in Paris as both those sides were also in contention.

The England result meant Ireland needed to beat France by seven points (six if they scored a try) to lift the trophy while France needed to win by a margin of 31 points and score four tries. Neither side could achieve their target – France won 35-27 – so England have duly been crowned champions.

Owen Farrell described the title triumph as a “massive achievement” and believes there is still much to come from this England team, which reached the World Cup final a year ago. The captain said: “It feels like we’re just getting started.

“We had four new caps (Jonny Hill, Tom Dunn, Ollie Thorley and Ollie Lawrence) today, a guy who got 100 caps in Ben Youngs and Jamie George got 50, so there’s a brilliant blend of experience and youth to drive us forward.”

Next on the agenda for England is the new Autumn Nations Cup competition, where they will face Georgia, Ireland and Wales before a final match against one of Fiji, France, Italy and Scotland.

Head coach Jones is already setting his sights on another trophy, saying: “We’ll have a couple of days rest then get back together later next week and put everything we have into our preparation for the Autumn Nations Cup. It’s another really important tournament for us and I’ll be expecting the same levels of application as we work towards performing at our best.

“We’d also like to thank all of our supporters. It’s strange not having fans in the stadium and we know it is a tough time for the country but we felt your support throughout the campaign and it does make a difference. Hopefully we can continue to deliver more good moments for our fans in the coming weeks.”

England will be presented with the trophy upon their return to England tomorrow.

