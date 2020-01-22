Scotland face Ireland and England in their opening two games.
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
The 2020 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to analyse and predict the match results ahead of time.
Once again Scotland failed to deliver on their promise in 2019 as they stumbled in the Six Nations and then lost to Japan and Ireland in the group stages of the Rugby World Cup to get eliminated. Clearly the 2020 tournament will look to rectify those disappointments.
This will not be easy though as Scotland face Ireland away and then England at Murrayfield in the opening two weeks. Italy and France follow before they have to travel to Cardiff in the final week.
We will update you with the Scotland squad as soon as it is announced.
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
2019 Six Nations Results
Round 1
France 19-24 Wales Reaction: Yoann Huget howler gifts George North try in Wales’ comeback win
Scotland 33-20 Italy Reaction: Blair Kinghorn scores hat-trick in Six Nations try-fest
Ireland 20-32 England Reaction: Henry Slade scores braces as England beat Ireland
Round 2
Scotland 13-22 Ireland Reaction: Jacob Stockdale scores a try, makes a try and stops a try
Italy 15-26 Wales Reaction: Wales equal record winning run
England 44-8 France Reaction: Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick
Round 3
France 27-10 Scotland Reaction: Watch incredible Romain Ntamack try
Wales 21-13 England Reaction: Wales stay on track for Grand Slam
Italy 16-26 Ireland Reaction: Ireland struggle to see off Italy
Round 4
Scotland 11-18 Wales Reaction: Watch the tries as Wales beat Scotland
England 57-14 Italy Reaction: Joe Cokanasiga entertains as England crush Italy
Ireland 26-14 France Reaction: Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try
Round 5
Italy 14-25 France Reaction: Marco Zanon error costs Italy victory
Wales 25-7 Ireland Reaction: How Wales won the Grand Slam
England 38-38 Scotland Reaction: England and Scotland draw in closer
