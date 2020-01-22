Scotland face Ireland and England in their opening two games.

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2020

The 2020 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to analyse and predict the match results ahead of time.

Once again Scotland failed to deliver on their promise in 2019 as they stumbled in the Six Nations and then lost to Japan and Ireland in the group stages of the Rugby World Cup to get eliminated. Clearly the 2020 tournament will look to rectify those disappointments.

This will not be easy though as Scotland face Ireland away and then England at Murrayfield in the opening two weeks. Italy and France follow before they have to travel to Cardiff in the final week.

We will update you with the Scotland squad as soon as it is announced.

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm

Round 2

Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm

Round 3

Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm

Round 4

Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm

Round 5

Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm

Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm

