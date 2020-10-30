Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Wales

We take a look at the Autumn squad Scotland will have for the upcoming matches.
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020
Ahead of the restart of the 2020 Six Nations Gregor Townsend has named his Autumn Scotland squad with several new faces and Finn Russell’s return.
Gregor Townsend said: “We are very much looking forward to coming back together as a coaching and playing group after such an unprecedented and challenging period in our sport and across society in general.
“There was a strong feeling that we were growing as a team during the Six Nations earlier this year, making progress from game-to-game as well as building closer bonds within the squad. Our aim is to keep this momentum going as we take on Georgia and Wales before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup in November.
“The squad we have selected is formed by the majority of the players we worked with in the Six Nations alongside players who have grabbed their opportunity in the past few weeks and have been in form for their respective teams.”
Below is the team he named to face Wales in the final round of the 2020 tournament.
Scotland Team To Face Wales – Saturday 31st October
Stuart Hogg (c), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson
Replacements: Stuart McInally, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Cornell Du Preez, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings, Duhan Van der Merwe
Let’s take a look at the squad…
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020
Gregor Townsend has named his Autumn squad for the upcoming matches
Forwards:
Simon Berghan
Jamie Bhatti
Fraser Brown
Blair Cowan
Scott Cummings
Cornell du Preez
Matt Fagerson
Zander Fagerson
Grant Gilchrist
Jonny Gray
Richie Gray
Rob Harley
Nick Haining
Oli Kebble
Stuart McInally
Willem Nel
Jamie Ritchie
Sam Skinner
Rory Sutherland
Blade Thomson
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Backs:
Darcy Graham
Nick Grigg
Chris Harris
Adam Hastings
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Damien Hoyland
Sam Johnson
Huw Jones
Blair Kinghorn
James Lang
Sean Maitland
Ali Price
Finn Russell
Scott Steele
Duhan van der Merwe
Duncan Weir
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
Scotland Autumn Fixtures
Fri 23 October, Scotland 48-7 Georgia
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland
Sat 14 November, Italy v Scotland, Venue TBC, 12.45pm
Sun 22 November, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, 3.15pm
Sat 28 November, Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, 1.45om
