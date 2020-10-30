Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Wales

We take a look at the Autumn squad Scotland will have for the upcoming matches.

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020

Ahead of the restart of the 2020 Six Nations Gregor Townsend has named his Autumn Scotland squad with several new faces and Finn Russell’s return.

Gregor Townsend said: “We are very much looking forward to coming back together as a coaching and playing group after such an unprecedented and challenging period in our sport and across society in general.

“There was a strong feeling that we were growing as a team during the Six Nations earlier this year, making progress from game-to-game as well as building closer bonds within the squad. Our aim is to keep this momentum going as we take on Georgia and Wales before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup in November.

“The squad we have selected is formed by the majority of the players we worked with in the Six Nations alongside players who have grabbed their opportunity in the past few weeks and have been in form for their respective teams.”

Below is the team he named to face Wales in the final round of the 2020 tournament.

Scotland Team To Face Wales – Saturday 31st October

Stuart Hogg (c), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Cornell Du Preez, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings, Duhan Van der Merwe

Let’s take a look at the squad…

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020

Gregor Townsend has named his Autumn squad for the upcoming matches

Forwards:

Simon Berghan

Jamie Bhatti

Fraser Brown

Blair Cowan

Scott Cummings

Cornell du Preez

Matt Fagerson

Zander Fagerson

Grant Gilchrist

Jonny Gray

Richie Gray

Rob Harley

Nick Haining

Oli Kebble

Stuart McInally

Willem Nel

Jamie Ritchie

Sam Skinner

Rory Sutherland

Blade Thomson

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Backs:

Darcy Graham

Nick Grigg

Chris Harris

Adam Hastings

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Damien Hoyland

Sam Johnson

Huw Jones

Blair Kinghorn

James Lang

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Finn Russell

Scott Steele

Duhan van der Merwe

Duncan Weir

Six Nation Squad and Team News

England Six Nations Squad

Wales Six Nations Squad

Ireland Six Nations Squad

France Six Nations Squad

Italy Six Nations Squad