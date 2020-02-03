Catch up on what happened in the first round of this year’s women’s championship
Women’s Six Nations 2020 Round One
England came out on top in what was billed as the ‘title decider’ of this year’s Women’s Six Nations, beating France 19-13 in Pau.
It was England’s first win on French soil in the Six Nations since 2012 but their fifth in a row against France having beaten them four times in 2019.
Tries in the first quarter from Abby Dow and Vicky Fleetwood put England in control before France hit back with Laure Sansus touching down and there were just two points in it at half-time (10-12).
The hosts started the second half strongly and were overpowering England at the scrum, but a 62nd-minute try from Emily Scarratt proved decisive.
In a set move from a lineout, Amber Reed took the ball to the line and popped a great offload into the hands of Scarratt and the Women’s World Player of the Year burst through to score near the posts.
The victory puts England in pole position to lift the title and win a second straight Grand Slam such is the gap between these two sides and the other nations. England face Scotland at Scotstoun on Sunday.
MORE ON THE WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS
Rugby Rant: Women’s Six Nations schedule is ridiculous
Fixture clashes in the women’s championship have angered…
Emma Wassell: The Scotland player who hasn’t missed a Test in six years
The lock has been a mainstay in the…
Get to know Wales Women’s captain Siwan Lillicrap
The Welsh back-rower is now thriving in the…
Wales went into this tournament with high hopes after decent performances in the autumn but were beaten 19-15 by Italy in Cardiff in their first game.
The Italians, who finished second in last year’s championship, outscored Wales three tries to two with Melissa Bettoni, Sofia Stefan and Maria Magatti crossing. Hannah Jones and Kelsey Jones got Wales’ tries.
Ireland were the only home team to win their opening match, seeing off Scotland 18-14.
Ireland led 13-0 after 14 minutes thanks to tries from Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu but the Scots came back into it just before half-time with a try from Lisa Thomson.
Scotland continued to put pressure on Ireland after the break but it was from one such attack in the Irish 22 that led to the decisive score. Beibhinn Parsons read the Scots’ play expertly to pick off a pass around the five-metre line and sprint the length of the field to touch down.
Emma Wassell’s late try ensured Scotland left Dublin with a losing bonus point but it was Ireland who had the opening victory.
Ireland host Wales on Sunday and will be looking to avenge their November defeat by the women in red while Italy travel to France for Saturday night’s game. The Italians won the same fixture 31-12 last year, but will they be able to repeat the feat on French soil?
The March 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine – a Six Nations special – is out now.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.