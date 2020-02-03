Catch up on what happened in the first round of this year’s women’s championship

Women’s Six Nations 2020 Round One

England came out on top in what was billed as the ‘title decider’ of this year’s Women’s Six Nations, beating France 19-13 in Pau.

It was England’s first win on French soil in the Six Nations since 2012 but their fifth in a row against France having beaten them four times in 2019.

Tries in the first quarter from Abby Dow and Vicky Fleetwood put England in control before France hit back with Laure Sansus touching down and there were just two points in it at half-time (10-12).

The hosts started the second half strongly and were overpowering England at the scrum, but a 62nd-minute try from Emily Scarratt proved decisive.

In a set move from a lineout, Amber Reed took the ball to the line and popped a great offload into the hands of Scarratt and the Women’s World Player of the Year burst through to score near the posts.

The victory puts England in pole position to lift the title and win a second straight Grand Slam such is the gap between these two sides and the other nations. England face Scotland at Scotstoun on Sunday.

