France Six Nations involvement confirmed after Covid rules approved

The French government announced that quarantine restrictions for teams entering France would be eased for the Six Nations tournament

The Six Nations will proceed with France involved, the French government have confirmed. UK teams travelling to France, or the French team re-entering, are exempt from a seven-day quarantine period.

France’s sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, gave the green light for France’s participation in all matches of the Six Nations. Maracineanu confirmed the championship would go ahead at the “scheduled date, in a bio-secure bubble, like the Tour de France”.

France begin the Six Nations with a trip to Italy on February 6. The announcement also confirms that Scotland and Wales can now travel to France in the third and fifth rounds of the championship.

“It was a decision everyone in rugby was awaiting,” Maracineanu told French television.

“The FFR (French Rugby Federation) submitted to us a rigorous, strict protocol, which was then submitted to the health authorities.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

“The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled date, starting February 6.” Maracineanu added “since they (the players) will be tested every three days and remain in a closed bubble (the tournament can take place).”

France are preparing for their tournament opener against Italy with a reduced 31-man squad. This is in a bid to cut potential Covid-19 cases linked to players moving back and forth to their clubs.

Keep your eyes fixed on the France squad page for the latest team news from Les Bleus. France will name a team for their tournament openenr against Italy on Thursday 4 February at 11.30am – Italy will name their side for the match in the afternoon, the same day.

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

