The French have suspended training after another positive Covid-19 test

France v Scotland in doubt after another Covid case

The Six Nations match between France and Scotland, which is due to take place on Sunday 28 February, is in doubt after another positive Covid-19 test amongst the French squad.

France announced on Thursday that they had suspended training and placed the squad in isolation following the latest positive case and it raises serious questions as to whether the match can go ahead as planned this weekend.

There had already been double-figure positive cases in the France playing squad, with the likes of captain Charles Ollivon and scrum-half Antoine Dupont ruled out of the Scotland match. Head coach Fabien Galthie is also among the members of the management who have tested positive, with the outbreak causing disruption to their preparation for this third-round fixture.

After the latest cases announced on Monday, France had returned no positive tests for two days and tournament organisers said on Wednesday that the match would go ahead as scheduled.

A statement read: “Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday. We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions.”

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

However, this new case throws fresh doubt on the match, particularly as the squad trained on Wednesday, which means close contacts will also likely have to isolate.

If the match does have to be rescheduled, it could cause problems in terms of player release. It has been suggested that it could be played on 6-7 March – currently a tournament fallow weekend – but that falls outside World Rugby’s Regulation Nine window, which means clubs have to release players for international duty.

Scotland have already said they could be without ten players who play for English and French clubs if the match is moved, while relations between the Top 14 clubs and the French federation have been strained in recent months too – players were limited to only three Tests during the autumn window.

France are top of the Six Nations table after wins over Italy and Ireland in their opening games.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.