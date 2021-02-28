The wing's cheeky face encapsulated a major moment in the Wales-England match

as the Louis Rees-Zammit gif sweeps social media

It was just a look, but there’s a whole generation out there who might describe it as a ‘mood’. After Wales’ second try against England in the third round of the 2021 Six Nations, quicksilver wing Louis Rees-Zammit pulled a face that beautifully and succinctly summed up the feelings of a nation.

The opening exchanges of Wales v England was dominated by controversial try decisions and the second score certainly generated a lot of debate – did Rees-Zammit knock on or not? However, as the try stood, you can understand why a feeling of relief (or disbelief) would be written across players’ faces.

This was a very meme-friendly moment from the young Gloucester star. All hail the Rees-Zammit gif.

Wales would go on to lift the Triple Crown, winning the match at the Principality Stadium 40-24 – putting 40 points on England for the first time, and also claiming a try-scoring bonus point in the process, too.

After the match, England coach Eddie Jones reacted to England’s defeat to Wales, saying of big refereeing calls: “They’re huge decisions, we can’t debate it, we are not allowed to debate it. All I will end up with is a fine and that won’t help anyone. The dog won’t be able to eat its food, the wife won’t be able to eat, so I can’t say anything.

“They get points maybe they don’t deserve and we have to fight to get back in the game. It makes it difficult and you have to be good enough to overcome it. They were worthy winners, but we have to be good enough to overcome those, as unusual as they might be.”

But there were so many positives for Wales to take from this win, and they now harbour hopes of a Grand Slam.

And anyway… just look at that face!

