The wonder wing bags a try double as Wales win 25-24 in a Six Nations humdinger

Louis Rees-Zammit stuns the Scots

Wales went to the top of the Six Nations table after a pulsating 25-24 victory over Scotland at BT Murrayfield. Two-try wing Louis Rees-Zammit was named Man of the Match after a clash that developed into a championship classic after a nondescript start.

For the second week running, Wayne Pivac’s team played against 14 men for a large part of the game after an opposition red card.

Scotland were leading shortly after the 50-minute mark when prop Zander Fagerson was dismissed for a dangerous clearcut on Wales loosehead Wyn Jones. Jones was to score soon afterwards as Wales not only racked up a try bonus point but ended a six-match away losing streak. Next up for them is England in Cardiff.

Related content: Zander Fagerson sent off

For the hosts, defeat was a bitter pill to swallow one week after their heroic victory against defending champions England. The set-piece, so solid at Twickenham, proved unexpectedly fallible but it was the red card that swung momentum decisively against them.

Gregor Townsend’s men had led 17-3 early in the second quarter and they might point to another turning point – a disallowed try soon after half-time when lock Scott Cummings was ruled – correctly – to have obstructed the defence as Gary Graham went over by the posts.

Instead of stretching out to 24-8, Scotland found themselves embroiled in a nail-biter when Liam Williams was put in by Rees-Zammit just a couple of minutes later.

Then came Fagerson’s rush of blood, followed quickly by a try by the excellent Wyn Jones to put the visitors in front.

Callum Sheedy, a replacement for Dan Biggar, missed the two conversions and that was made to look more costly when skipper Stuart Hogg got outside Owen Watkin to dot down in the corner. Russell slotted the extras from the touchline, 24-20.

But Rees-Zammit wasn’t finished. The Gloucester wing, who only celebrated his 20th birthday last week, produced a phenomenal finish to nudge Wales ahead once more with ten minutes remaining. It was the third try of his fledgling Test career.

Scotland had a final chance to salvage the situation but Watkin’s brilliant tap tackle on Duhan van der Merwe, with the clock in the red, ensured that Wales got home.

They did so with only 38% possession and 32% territory in the match, as well as a massive deficit in tackle breaks (27-7 to Scotland). Taulupe Faletau, with 19 tackles and 11 carries, must have pushed Rees-Zammit close for the player award, the No 8 central to a rearguard action reminiscent of Wales at their finest. In all, Pivac’s men made 181 tackles.

The early stages had produced a stalemate. Having conceded only six penalties at Twickenham last weekend, Scotland coughed up three in the first six minutes, the last of which saw Leigh Halfpenny kick Wales in front for offside.

Fly-half Russell levelled matters after Alun Wyn Jones was pinged for not rolling away. Hamish Watson’s strength in contact, once leading a choke tackle on Nick Tompkins, was evident. The Scots lost Blade Thomson early after a head knock, Gary Graham his replacement, and also their first lineout of the championship.

But they seized control in dramatic fashion with two tries from astute kicks. First, wing Darcy Graham strolled over after catching Ali Price’s chip over the top from a ruck.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Related content: Price and Graham combine for beautiful try

Then Stuart Hogg chased his own chip and between them Halfpenny and Rees-Zammit couldn’t sweep it up. Scotland’s captain pounced to score his 21st try for his country.

Russell converted both and suddenly Scotland were well clear at 17-3.

Things got even worse for the visitors when Halfpenny was deemed to have tackled Darcy Graham while he was still in the air and the full-back was forced off for an HIA. Willis Haloholo of Cardiff Blues came on for his Test debut.

Wales needed a response and they got it just before half-time after they spurned a kick at goal to opt for the lineout. They shifted the ball wide and Rees-Zammit finished coolly in the right-hand corner. Biggar missed the conversion, so Scotland led 17-8 at the break.

It was an eventful end to the first period – but the real drama was to come.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Blade Thomson, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 David Cherry, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 WP Nel, 19 Richie Gray, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Scott Steele, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Huw Jones.

Tries: Graham, Hogg 2. Cons: Russell 3. Pen: Russell.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 James Botham, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Uilisi Halaholo.

Tries: Rees-Zammit 2, Williams, Wyn Jones. Con: Sheedy. Pen: Halfpenny.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.