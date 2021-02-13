Zander Fagerson sent off against Wales

Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson was sent off in the 53rd minute of today’s Six Nations match against Wales.

The Glasgow prop made contact to the head of opposite number Wyn Jones at a ruck. Refereee Matt Carley, in consultation with TMO Karl Dickson, decided Fagerson had run in from distance and made contact to Jones’s head with his shoulder. The late movement of Jones wasn’t deemed significant enough to count as a mitigating factor.

The red card was the second of the championship following Irishman Peter O’Mahony’s similar offence against Wales last weekend.

Wyn Jones crossed soon after for a try that put Wales ahead 20-17, only for 14-man Scotland to strike back when captain Stuart Hogg got over for his second try. With 14 minutes remaining, Scotland led a thrilling encounter 24-20.

