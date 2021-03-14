Stuart Hogg’s chin with the assist for Finn Russell score!

Scotland score comedy try against Ireland

Stuart Hogg’s chin played a key role in something of a comedy try for Scotland against Ireland in the Six Nations.

It was certainly an unusual assist from the Scotland captain but it helped the hosts take the lead for the first time at BT Murrayfield as Finn Russell converted his own try in the 28th minute.

CJ Stander won a turnover at the breakdown and Garry Ringrose went to kick downfield, but Hogg charged it down, kicked ahead twice and Russell was first to collect the ball to score.

There was a suspicion of a knock-on from Hogg’s first kick and referee Romain Poite went to the TMO to check, but replays showed that the ball had come off the full-back’s chin, not his hands, so the try stood.

BBC pundit John Barclay described it as “bonkers – a comedy of errors”, but there was skill involved too. The second kick infield from the outside of his boot was smart from Hogg and fell perfectly for Russell. You can watch the try here…

That gave Scotland a 10-8 lead after Ireland had gone in front early on after neither Hogg nor Chris Harris could collect a cross-field kick from Johnny Sexton in the in-goal area. The kick was meant for Keith Earls, who also couldn’t catch the ball, but it bounced into the path of Robbie Henshaw for a simple touchdown.

Perhaps the highlight of the first half, however, was hot-stepping Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong.

Running the ball out of Ireland’s half, he first stepped around George Turner and then left Russell flailing to win compliments from the commentators as well as on social media.

By half-time Ireland were back in front, two Sexton penalties making it 10-14, but the unpredictable nature of the contest made it a tough one to call. As Martin Johnson said of the first 40 minutes it was “chaos”.

