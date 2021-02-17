The Scotland prop will miss the rest of the Six Nations

Zander Fagerson banned for four matches

Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations having received a four-match ban following his red card against Wales.

The Scotland tighthead was sent off in the 53rd minute of the round two match at BT Murrayfield for a dangerous charge into a ruck that saw his shoulder make contact with the head of Wales prop Wyn Jones.

In his disciplinary appearing, Fagerson accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that it warranted a red card.

The independent committee disagreed and determined that a red card was warranted, with the offence deemed mid-range, which meant a starting point of six weeks in terms of a suspension.

Given Fagerson admitted foul play, has a good disciplinary record and showed remorse, the ban was reduced by two weeks and he will miss four matches. That means he will not be able to play in Scotland’s remaining championship fixtures against France, Ireland and Scotland while he will also miss a match for his club side, Glasgow Warriors.

The decision has caused debate, especially given that Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony received a three-week ban for a similar incident in the opening round.

Both were charged for infringing Law 9.20(a): a player must not charge into a ruck or maul; charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul, and 9.20 (b) a player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

A statement on O’Mahony’s hearing read: “The player admitted the act of dangerous play in a ruck and that the offending merited a red card. The player did not seek to challenge the referee’s decision.”

O’Mahony’s ban was subsequently halved due to mitigating factors, but it seems the fact Fagerson did not accept that he deserved a red card counted against him at his hearing.

Fagerson has the right to appeal.

