2022 Women’s Six Nations Team of Round Four

The Women’s Six Nations is all set up for a France v England Grand Slam decider in Bayonne on the final day – but who were the standout performers from round four?

Les Bleues and the Red Roses maintained their winning records in the championship with bonus-point victories over Wales and Ireland respectively while Italy triumphed for the first time this year with a 20-13 win over Scotland.

Here we select a composite XV of the players who had a big influence on their countries’ performances over the weekend. Will you agree with our picks? Let us know your thoughts.

15. Helena Rowland (England)

Quiet in the first half – in fairness, she didn’t get much ball – but her influence grew as the game went on, with her evasive runs and pinpoint distribution creating scoring opportunities for the Red Roses. It was her pass that released Lydia Thompson for her first try.

14. Lydia Thompson (England)

It wasn’t really a weekend where wingers had myriad opportunities in open space, with the driving maul a more popular attacking weapon, but whenever Thompson got the ball she looked dangerous.

And her lethal finishing came to the fore again as she scored two tries.

13. Michela Sillari (Italy)

It was a big weekend for outside-centres. Wales’ Hannah Jones stood out, particularly in defence, against France while Emily Scarratt won her 100th England cap, but Sillari had the biggest influence on Italy’s first win of the championship.

Her goalkicking was superb, she carried well and she won the penalty right at the end that allowed Italy to kick the ball out and ensure the victory.

12. Lisa Thomson (Scotland)

Started the game at outside-centre and finished the game at inside-centre, and showed her importance to this Scotland team with her hands and feet. She’s a great kicking option for the Scots and also carried powerfully.

11. Caroline Boujard (France)

This was her first match of this year’s championship and she looked just as sharp as she did pre-injury. She showed great awareness to take Jessy Tremouliere’s cross-field kick and ground the ball under pressure from Jasmine Joyce.

10. Jessy Tremouliere (France)

She comes across as nonchalant on the pitch but her skills are a serious threat to any team she plays. Piloted les Bleues really well as they put together arguably their best performance of the tournament to date and glided over for their fifth try.

9. Laure Sansus (France)

Another week, another Player of the Match award for Sansus and she was only on the pitch for 50 minutes. The scrum-half is the heartbeat of this French squad and scored another two tries – she now tops the charts with six in this year’s championship.

1. Vickii Cornborough (England)

This could maybe be a dual award for Cornborough and Hannah Botterman to highlight the dominance of England’s looseheads against Ireland. In fact, that could apply across the whole front row.

Cornborough was part of an England scrum and lineout that decimated the Irish at times, their driving maul leading to a handful of tries, while she also made yards with ball in hand.

2. Agathe Sochat (France)

Like England’s against Ireland, France’s pack overpowered Wales – the hosts lost five of their scrums – and hooker Sochat was central to that performance.

A mention, too, for Ireland’s Neve Jones, who was a real force in defence.

3. Lucia Gai (Italy)

Sarah Bern was brilliant once again for the Red Roses but Gai was stupendous in Italy’s second-half comeback.

Proving just as all-action as Bern, she was the Azzurre’s top carrier and metre maker as well as their top tackler. Plus, she was part of the incredible rolling mauls they put together late on.

4. Emma Wassell (Scotland)

Back in the team after recovering from the wrist injury that ended her run of 50-plus consecutive Tests and she made up for lost time.

Scotland’s main target in the lineout, she was also a strong presence with ball in hand and scored their only try.

5. Madoussou Fall (France)

Along with Celine Ferer, she helped France overpower Wales in the tight and the loose, providing the ballast in the engine room for the scrum and putting her team on the front foot when in possession.

6. Alisha Butchers (Wales)

A constant thorn in France’s side, whether stripping the ball and making tackles (she was Wales’ top tackler with 12) or carrying strongly.

7. Marlie Packer (England)

So often the barometer for this England team, Packer’s try at the beginning of the second half illustrated an upping of momentum from the Red Roses.

She finished the game with 19 carries, 125 metres made and eight tackles to her name, as well as another Player of the Match award.

8. Hannah O’Connor (Ireland)

It may seem strange to include someone from a team that lost 69-0 but Ireland’s first-half performance deserved recognition.

They caused England problems at the breakdown and defended resolutely, with O’Connor the second highest tackler (19) as well as a presence with ball in hand.

