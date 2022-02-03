The Calcutta Cup clash will be his last in the men's competition – but he will continue to commentate on the women's game

Brian Moore to step down from BBC coverage of men’s Six Nations

Brian Moore will take part in his final men’s Six Nations commentary on Saturday after making public that the Calcutta Cup clash between England and Scotland will be his farewell call.

Moore, 60, has worked for 20 years covering the Six Nations – predominantly alongside lead commentator Eddie Butler.

Today Moore tweeted: “My England career began with a Calcutta Cup, and my BBC co-comms career on the Men’s 6 Nations will end on Saturday with another. Thank you to all at BBC Sport, especially my mate, Eddie Butler. It’s been a privilege to work on some unforgettable sporting occasions.”

Outlining his plans to continue working on coverage of the Women’s Six Nations, Moore continued: “I’m pleased to say I will be working on the Women’s 6 Nations coverage. My commitment to women’s rugby goes back as far as 1991, helping the England forwards. Women’s rugby is the key to sustaining all rugby long term, and I’m proud to still be involved.”

It is all change for the BBC after it went public that Jeremy Guscott would also down after more than two decades of being a pundit on the broadcaster’s Six Nations coverage. Don’t worry – Rugby world has you covered if you are wondering: Who Are The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits?

Every home nations’ men’s game will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra throughout the competition. Sonja McLaughlan and Mark Chapman will present the coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live, joined by Chris Jones and Sara Orchard, alongside an array of pundits including Matt Dawson.

