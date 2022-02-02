Who will be providing punditry as part of the BBC's coverage of the 2022 Six Nations? Let's take a look

Who Are The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits?

All the matches from the 2022 Six Nations will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels depending on the team playing at home. Wales and Scotland home games will be televised on BBC whereas England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home matches will be shown on ITV.

The BBC has recently announced their line-up of pundits who will present, commentate and give their opinions on the action on the pitch.

But who exactly are these pundits? Below we take a look.

Television

Gabby Logan will front BBC Sport’s TV coverage while some of the stalwarts of the channel’s broadcasting won’t be involved.

John Inverdale left the BBC after last year’s championship having taken a role with the RFU Council, Jeremy Guscott has stepped down from his punditry role and Brian Moore has announced the Calcutta Cup will be his final men’s Six Nations commentary match.

However, some of the biggest names in rugby union will still be on the small screen.

This year’s studio team includes Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay, Jonathan Davies, Chris Paterson, Andy Nicol and Dylan Hartley.

Ugo Monye will also be presenting a new Rugby Special show to be aired at 6pm on Sundays.

TV commentary will be provided by Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard while Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will be pitch-side.

Radio

Every game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra throughout the competition.

Sonja McLaughlan and Mark Chapman will present the coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live, joined by Chris Jones and Sara Orchard, alongside an array of pundits including Matt Dawson.

The BBC also has exclusive broadcast rights to the Women’s Six Nations, which kicks off at the end of March. Punditry line-ups for that are yet to be announced.