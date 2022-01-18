Take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action

Six Nations TV Coverage 2022: BBC and ITV Matches

The Six Nations kicks off again in February 2022 so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised in the UK.

There are also details of how to watch Six Nations matches wherever you are in the world here.

Men’s Six Nations

In the men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV.

If England, Ireland, Italy or France are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.

If Scotland or Wales are at home, then the BBC is televising the match.

Round 1

Sat 5 February, Ireland 29-7 Wales Andrew Conway scores brace in Six Nations opener

Sat 5 February, Scotland 20-17 England Scotland retain Calcutta Cup

Sun 6 February, France 37-10 Italy Gabin Villiere hat-trick as France beat Italy

Round 2

Sat 12 February, Wales v Scotland (2.15pm, Principality Stadium) BBC

Sat 12 February, France v Ireland (4.45pm, Stade de France) ITV

Sun 13 February, Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Olympico) ITV

Round 3

Sat 26 February, Scotland v France (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield) BBC

Sat 26 February, England v Wales (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium) ITV

Sun 27 February, Ireland v Italy (3pm, Aviva Stadium) ITV

Round 4

Fri 11 March, Wales v France (8pm, Principality Stadium) BBC

Sat 12 March, Italy v Scotland (2.15pm, Stadio Olympico) ITV

Sat 12 March, England v Ireland (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium) ITV

Round 5

Sat 19 March, Wales v Italy (2.15pm, Principality Stadium) BBC

Sat 19 March, Ireland v Scotland (4.45pm, Aviva Stadium) ITV

Sat 19 March, France v England (8pm, Stade de France) ITV

Six Nations TV Coverage 2021: BBC and ITV Matches

Round 1

Sat 6 February, Italy 10-50 France Dupont dazzles as France crush Italy in Six Nations opener

Sat 6 February, England 6-11 Scotland Scotland win Calcutta Cup at Twickenham

Sun 7 February, Wales 21-16 Ireland Louis Rees-Zammit produces sensational finish

Round 2

Sat 13 February, England 41-18 ItalyJonny May scores wonder try against Italy

Sat 13 February, Scotland 24-25 WalesLouis Rees-Zammit stuns the Scots

Sun 14 February, Ireland 13-15 France France win in Dublin for first time since 2011

Round 3

Sat 27 February, Italy 10-48 Ireland Social media reacts to Iain Henderson try that wasn’t

Sat 27 February, Wales 40-24 England Wales lift Triple Crown

Fri 26 March, France 23-27 Scotland Scotland beat France in Paris for first time in 22 years

Round 4

Sat 13 March, Italy 7-48 Wales Double for Owens as Wales brush Italy aside

Sat 13 March, England 23-20 France Late Maro Itoje try wins Six Nations thriller

Sun 14 March, Scotland 24-27 Ireland Scotland score comedy try against Ireland



Round 5

Sat 20 March, Scotland 52-10 ItalyScotland secure try bonus point in 28 minutes against Italy

Sat 20 March, Ireland 32-18 England Keith Earls try sparks Ireland rout of England

Sat 20 March, France 32-30 Wales Late Brice Dulin try denies Wales a Grand Slam

