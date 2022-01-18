Take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action
Six Nations TV Coverage 2022: BBC and ITV Matches
The Six Nations kicks off again in February 2022 so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised in the UK.
There are also details of how to watch Six Nations matches wherever you are in the world here.
Men’s Six Nations
In the men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV.
If England, Ireland, Italy or France are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.
If Scotland or Wales are at home, then the BBC is televising the match.
Round 1
Sat 5 February, Ireland 29-7 Wales Andrew Conway scores brace in Six Nations opener
Sat 5 February, Scotland 20-17 England Scotland retain Calcutta Cup
Sun 6 February, France 37-10 Italy Gabin Villiere hat-trick as France beat Italy
Round 2
Sat 12 February, Wales v Scotland (2.15pm, Principality Stadium) BBC
Sat 12 February, France v Ireland (4.45pm, Stade de France) ITV
Sun 13 February, Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Olympico) ITV
Round 3
Sat 26 February, Scotland v France (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield) BBC
Sat 26 February, England v Wales (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium) ITV
Sun 27 February, Ireland v Italy (3pm, Aviva Stadium) ITV
Round 4
Fri 11 March, Wales v France (8pm, Principality Stadium) BBC
Sat 12 March, Italy v Scotland (2.15pm, Stadio Olympico) ITV
Sat 12 March, England v Ireland (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium) ITV
Round 5
Sat 19 March, Wales v Italy (2.15pm, Principality Stadium) BBC
Sat 19 March, Ireland v Scotland (4.45pm, Aviva Stadium) ITV
Sat 19 March, France v England (8pm, Stade de France) ITV
Six Nations TV Coverage 2021: BBC and ITV Matches
Round 1
Sat 6 February, Italy 10-50 France Dupont dazzles as France crush Italy in Six Nations opener
Sat 6 February, England 6-11 Scotland Scotland win Calcutta Cup at Twickenham
Sun 7 February, Wales 21-16 Ireland Louis Rees-Zammit produces sensational finish
Round 2
Sat 13 February, England 41-18 ItalyJonny May scores wonder try against Italy
Sat 13 February, Scotland 24-25 WalesLouis Rees-Zammit stuns the Scots
Sun 14 February, Ireland 13-15 France France win in Dublin for first time since 2011
Round 3
Sat 27 February, Italy 10-48 Ireland Social media reacts to Iain Henderson try that wasn’t
Sat 27 February, Wales 40-24 England Wales lift Triple Crown
Fri 26 March, France 23-27 Scotland Scotland beat France in Paris for first time in 22 years
Round 4
Sat 13 March, Italy 7-48 Wales Double for Owens as Wales brush Italy aside
Sat 13 March, England 23-20 France Late Maro Itoje try wins Six Nations thriller
Sun 14 March, Scotland 24-27 Ireland Scotland score comedy try against Ireland
Round 5
Sat 20 March, Scotland 52-10 ItalyScotland secure try bonus point in 28 minutes against Italy
Sat 20 March, Ireland 32-18 England Keith Earls try sparks Ireland rout of England
Sat 20 March, France 32-30 Wales Late Brice Dulin try denies Wales a Grand Slam
