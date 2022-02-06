All the info you need to watch today's championship match

France v Italy live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

France will host Italy in their opening Six Nations match this afternoon, but they will be without head coach Fabien Galthie, who has tested positive for Covid.

In good news for France, World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont is fit to start and captain the side.

Italy, meanwhile, are hunting a first tournament win since 2015. Head coach Kieran Crowley says the situation is down to the team’s mentality: “You can’t win if you don’t know how to. Italy has got the situation with results is that we don’t know how to win.”

This is how the two teams line up, check out our full France v Italy preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match wherever you are.

FRANCE: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villière; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, Anthony Jelonch, Dylan Cretin, Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifénua, François Cros, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Thomas Ramos.

ITALY: Edoardo Padovani; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fishetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Tiziano Pasquali, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Epalahame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Giosuè Zilocchi, Marco Fuser, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Callum Braley, Leonardo Marin.

How to watch France v Italy from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like France v Italy, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

France v Italy, which kicks off at 3pm GMT, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when France v Italy takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, France v Italy is also on free-to-air TV. The match will be shown on RTE 2.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast France v Italy at 4pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year while TV8 will also show Francs v Italy on free-to-air TV. Kick-off is 4pm Italy time.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, France v Italy can be streamed live at 2am on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to France v Italy from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5am on Sky Sport NZ.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

France v Italy kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport Rugby.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

France v Italy will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

France v Italy live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

France v Italy will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

How to watch France v Italy from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like France v Italy, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

