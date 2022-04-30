Les Bleues and the Red Roses are both targeting a Grand Slam

How to watch France v England: Women’s Six Nations finale

France will host England in a thrilling end to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations title race this afternoon.

Both teams are targeting a tournament win and a Grand Slam. They have each had a perfect run in the competition, bagging four bonus-point wins so far. They now come face-to-face in what will be their most difficult match yet.

The Red Roses will be favourites to win as they are on a 22-match winning streak and have been completely dominant in the championship, whereas France have had a few halves where they have been the weaker side.

But England are not going to underestimate their opponents with head coach Simon Middleton highlighting France’s good run. “I suspect everyone looked at this fixture at the start of the Six Nations and singled it out as a potential decider,” he said. “Well, that’s what we’ve come to.

“France have been in great form during the campaign but so have we. As a staff group, we are massively proud of the way the players have attacked this competition. We challenge them every day to be the best they can be in everything they do both on and off the field and they have risen to the challenge as one.”

Read our in-depth Women’s Six Nations France v England preview.

This is how the two teams line up and below we explain how to watch France v England wherever you are in the world.

France: Chloe Jacquet; Caroline Boujard, Maelle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager; Caroline Drouin, Laure Sansus; Annaelle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Clara Joyeux, Madoussou Fall, Audrey Forlani, Celine Ferer, Gaelle Hermet, Romane Menager.

Replacements: Laure Touye, Coco Lindelauf, Yllana Brosseau, Julie Annery, Emeline Gros, Alexandra Chambon, Jessy Tremouliere, Emilie Boulard.

England: Helena Rowland; Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach; Zoe Harrison, Leanne Infante; Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall.

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Rosie Galligan, Sarah Beckett, Sadia Kabeya, Natasha Hunt, Ellie Kildunne.

How to watch the France v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch France v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

How to watch France v England from the UK

The good news is that France v England is available free-to-air in the UK on BBC channels.

France v England (kick-off 2.15pm) will be on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. BBC Two coverage starts at 2pm.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when France v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

How to watch France v England from Ireland

In Ireland, the Women’s Six Nations is also on free-to-air TV, with matches split between RTE and Virgin Media.

Virgin Media Two will show France v England (kick-off 2.15pm), with coverage starting at 2pm.

How to watch France v England from Europe

In France, France v England will be shown on France TV, and available on either free-to-air TV or its streaming platform.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show France v England.

Kick-off in both countries in 3.15pm.

How to watch France v England from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports is the new Women’s Six Nations broadcaster.

France v England (9.15am kick-off on the East Coast and 6.15am on West Coast) will be streamed on its FloRugby platform, which costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

How to watch France v England from Australia

For those in Australia, Stan Sports has the rights to show Women’s Six Nations matches live and on demand. France v England kicks off at 11.15pm AET.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

How to watch France v England from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

France v England (kick-off 1.15am Sunday NZ time) will be shown on Sky Sports NZ1.

How to watch France v England from Asia

Like the men’s championship, Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Women’s Six Nations matches in Asia. A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 while a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.