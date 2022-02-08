The roof will stay open to limit the spread of coronavirus, Kit Shepard reports

Principality Stadium roof to be open throughout Six Nations

The Principality Stadium roof will be open for all three Wales home games in the 2022 Six Nations.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the roof will be kept open to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Wales’ first home game of the Six Nations is this Saturday against Scotland before France and Italy visit in March.

Coronavirus is more prevalent in indoor venues, so playing in an open stadium should limit the spread.

Spectators must also show a covid pass or proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry and are being advised to wear masks when on the concourse.

Playing without the roof continues the policy used during the internationals last autumn.

Those home games were the first Wales played in front of a capacity crowd since the pandemic began.

Traditionally, the roof was a major talking point in the build-up to Six Nations matches, with competition rules stating that it can only be closed with both teams’ consent.

In 2017, England coach Eddie Jones denied Wales’ request to play under the roof minutes before the 48-hour deadline.

Wales typically prefer playing with it shut as it creates a better atmosphere.

The measure follows the Welsh Rugby Unions (WRU) announcement last week that the stadium will stop selling alcohol at the start of the second half to combat inappropriate fan behaviour.

The return of supporters last autumn was marred by multiple pitch invasions, one of which affected a Welsh try-scoring opportunity against South Africa.

A six-year-old boy was vomited on by a drunken fan at the match with Australia.

Other trial measures include in-house messaging and the phasing in of lower-alcohol percentage beer.

Steve Phillips, WRU chief executive, said: “We want our supporters to remain passionate and enthused.

“But we also need them to behave responsibly and to encourage those around them to do the same.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.