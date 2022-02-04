The Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game returns for the 2022 tournament as players get to assemble star-studded line-ups from all six teams

The official Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is an immersive experience for fans to pit their credentials against one another, and pick the best possible team they can. Rugby fans’ coaching abilities can be tested in leagues against friends, families and worldwide.

And the person who does the best in the world overall this season will win two tickets to a 2023 match of their choice, as well as flights within Europe and one night hotel accommodation (for two people).

Each Fantasy Rugby squad has 18 players – a starting XV plus three substitutes. You have a budget of 250 stars to select your player, with every athlete assigned a star value. Up to four players can be selected from any one nation and the value of the players evolves throughout the competition according to their performances on the field.

Scoring Points

Players will earn ‘team’ points – applied in proportion to their presence in the game – and ‘rugby player’ points, determined by their individual statistics.

Each squad must have a captain, whose points will be doubled, while a nominated ‘supersub’ will see their points tripled if they come off the bench during their match.

Success on home soil earns players eight points (with four for a draw and just one for a defeat). Wins away earn 12 points, with six for a draw and three for a defeat. Plus 0.2 points will be added or taken away from your score for every point separating the two teams in each player’s match.

A try earns the scorer 15 points. Conversions and penalties get three points, a drop-goal six.

Players also earn three points for every defender beaten and a further 0.3 for every metre gained.

Every tackle is worth a point and dominant tackles are worth three.

Those named as the official Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match earn 15 points.

A yellow card means a reduction of five points and red cards loses you ten points.

So who will you pick?

