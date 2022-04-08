Scotstoun hosts the third-round championship fixture this weekend

Women’s Six Nations Scotland v France Preview

Scotland will host France in the third round of the Women’s Six Nations at Scotstoun on Sunday.

The Scots are searching for their first win of the tournament after gutsy performances against England and Wales ended in defeat. They have shown promise in spells but they need to find a consistent 80 minutes to be victorious – and be more ruthless when scoring opportunities present themselves.

France are favourites – as expected, their match against the Red Roses on 30 April is still looking like the title decider – and they showed a more complete performance against Ireland last week than they did in the opening round against Italy.

There are more changes to the squad and it will be interesting to see how the new-look back-line performs. They will no doubt be looking to gain an edge up front against Scotland, too. The Scottish front-rowers have been banking a lot of minutes in the championship so far whereas the visitors have some new starters at prop this week.

And while France are predicted to win, it’s worth remembering the result in 2020 when Scotland famously drew 13-13 with les Bleues at this same venue.

From team news to coaching views, here’s our Scotland v France Women’s Six Nations Preview.

What’s the big team news?

There are two changes to the starting XV for Scotland. Emma Wassell’s incredible run of playing 50-plus consecutive Tests is over because of a wrist injury, with Louise McMillan coming into the second row.

In the backs, Chloe Rollie returns at full-back after missing last week’s defeat in Wales. Sarah Law could also win her 50th cap if she comes off the bench.

France continue to rotate their squad, with nine changes this week. The headline selection is Jessy Tremouliere at fly-half rather than full-back.

Elsewhere in the backs, Marine Menager and Chloe Jacquet form a new midfield pairing, while Marie-Aurelie Castel returns on the wing.

In the pack, Annaelle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui and Celine Ferer come into the front five while Julie Annery and Emeline Gros are in the back row.

What have the coaches said?

Scotland coach Bryan Easson: “We’ve had a good review this week following last Saturday’s result against Wales and we’ve taken a lot of learnings on board. I think we performed well for the first 50 minutes and created a lot of chances while demonstrating a strong defensive effort at the same time.

“We’ve spoken this week about being a lot more clinical and working a little bit harder off the ball to make sure those running lines are more detailed for the match this weekend.”

France boss Thomas Darracq: “For this third game, the depth of the France squad has allowed us to make changes to our team line-up with the aim of adapting to the playing conditions in Scotland and to prepare for the games to come.”

What time is kick-off and is it on TV?

The match will kick-off at 1pm on Sunday 10 April at the Scotstoun Stadium. Tickets are available through the Scottish Rugby website.

It will be available to watch on BBC Scotland and the BBC iPlayer in the UK. For more information on how to watch the match from elsewhere in the world see our Women’s Six Nations live stream guide

The referee will be Clara Munarini and she will be assisted by Nikki O’Donnell and Maria Giovanna Pacifico. The TMO is Ben Whitehouse.

What are the line-ups?

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Louise McMillan, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Molly Wright, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Rachel McLachlan, Caity Mattinson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith.

France: Emilie Boulard; Marie-Aurelie Castel, Marine Menager, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens; Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus; Annaelle Deshaye, Laure Touye, Assia Khalfaoui, Celine Ferer, Madoussou Fall, Julie Annery, Gaelle Hermet (captain), Emeline Gros.

Replacements: Celia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Clara Joyeux, Safi N’Diaye, Romane Menager, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier.

