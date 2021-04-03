Don’t miss any of the action from the 2021 women’s championship

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from around the world



The 2021 Women’s Six Nations runs in a condensed format on four successive Saturdays from 3 to 24 April.

The six countries are split into two groups of three – Pool A consists of England, Italy and Scotland while France, Ireland and Wales are in Pool B. There are two pool games for the first three Saturdays leading up to a finals day on 24 April, where teams will play the country ranked in the equivalent position in the other pool.

The good news is that this year’s schedule avoids the kick-off clashes of previous seasons and all matches are available to watch via TV or digital platforms.

Below we explain how to find a reliable Women’s Six Nations live stream around the world.

How to watch the Women’s Six Nations from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Women’s Six Nations coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Women’s Six Nations matches are available free-to-air in the UK.

All matches will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer while Wales v Ireland on Saturday 10 April will also be live on BBC Wales and England’s final match on Saturday 24 April will be aired live on BBC2.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Women’s Six Nations takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Women’s Six Nations is also on free-to-air TV.

All of Ireland’s matches will be available to watch live on RTE2 and the other six games can be viewed via RTE Player.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

France’s Women’s Six Nations matches will be shown on free-to-air TV too. Their opening fixture against Wales will be on France 4 with their other two matches live on France 2.

In Italy, Eurosport Player will show all nine Women’s Six Nations matches.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FOX has become the new Women’s Six Nations broadcaster. It will show all nine matches on its FOX Socceer Plus channel.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Women’s Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, matches will be live on Sky Sport NZ.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Women’s Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

