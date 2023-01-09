South African AB Zondagh has left and is thought to be heading back to France to join Lyon

Who will be Scotland’s attack coach in the Six Nations?

Scotland attack coach AB Zondagh has left the SRU with immediate effect ahead of an anticipated return to France to coach Lyon. The former Toulouse man had been in the post since 2021 but has left less than a month out from the start of the 2023 Six Nations.

Zondagh, 36, was thought to have a deal up to and including the Rugby World Cup later this year but it remains to be seen whether head coach Gregor Townsend will recruit a replacement.

One option is that Townsend could take on the role of Scotland’s attack coach himself having toured with the British & Irish Lions in 2021 with that remit in South Africa. Zondagh joined Townsend’s staff two years ago having helped steer Toulouse to a Champions Cup and Top 14 double in 2020-21, working with a host of 2022 Grand Slam-winning stars such as Romain Ntamack and captain Antoine Dupont.

Related:Eddie Jones ITV role for Six Nations on the cards

Prior to that, he had coached in his native South Africa with the Sharks. Zondagh took on the role with Scotland after Mike Blair moved to become the head coach at Edinburgh.

In a statement confirming his departure, the SRU said: “AB Zondagh has left his position as Scotland assistant coach for family reasons and to pursue opportunities. We wish him all the best and thank him for his contribution since joining in 2021.”

Scotland’s first game of the Six Nations is a Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham on 4 February. Their opponents have just appointed Nick Evans as their new attack coach for the Championship while Wales are also looking for a new person to run the offence following Stephen Jones’s departure.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.