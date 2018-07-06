France are not expected to do that well this tournament, but it is always dangerous to write them off!

France Six Nations Fixtures 2019

The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.

France did better than expected in 2018 and will look to improve further with the 2019 World Cup on the horizon.

In week 1, France welcome Wales to Paris looking to get revenge for their narrow loss in the final round in 2018.

They then travel to Twickenham, go home to face Scotland, and then in the final two weeks travel to Ireland and then Italy.

We will update you with the French squad as soon as it is announced.

(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

France Six Nations Results 2018

Round 1