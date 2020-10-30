France Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Ireland

Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie will look to bring France back to previous greatness.

France Six Nations Squad 2020

Fabien Galthie has named his squad for France’s autumn fixtures as the tournament sets to restart in the coming weeks.

Prop Georges-Henri Colombe and centre Olivier Klemenczak, both of Racing 92, are the two new faces in the 31-man squad with Lyon second row Killian Geraci, Toulouse No.8 Selevasio Tolofua and La Rochelle winger Arthur Retière also striving for their first French caps.

France Team To Face Ireland – Saturday 31st October

Anthony Bouthier; Vincent Rattez, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon (captain), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Retiere, Thomas Ramos

Forwards

Cyril Baille

Demba Bamba

Camille Chat

Georges-Henri Colombe Reazal

Jean-Baptiste Gros

Mohamed Haouas

Peato Mauvaka

Julien Marchand

Killian Geraci

Bernard Le Roux

Romain Taofifenua

Paul Willemse

Gregory Alldritt

Dylan Cretin

Francois Cros

Charles Ollivon

Selevasio Tolofua

Cameron Woki

Backs

Antoine Dupont

Baptiste Serin

Matthieu Jalibert

Romain Ntamack

Gael Fickou

Olivier Klemenczak

Virimi Vakatawa

Arthur Vincent

Arthur Retiere

Vincent Rattez

Teddy Thomas

Anthony Bouthier

Thomas Ramos

