France Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Ireland

Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie will look to bring France back to previous greatness.
France Six Nations Squad 2020
Fabien Galthie has named his squad for France’s autumn fixtures as the tournament sets to restart in the coming weeks.
Prop Georges-Henri Colombe and centre Olivier Klemenczak, both of Racing 92, are the two new faces in the 31-man squad with Lyon second row Killian Geraci, Toulouse No.8 Selevasio Tolofua and La Rochelle winger Arthur Retière also striving for their first French caps.
France Team To Face Ireland – Saturday 31st October
Anthony Bouthier; Vincent Rattez, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon (captain), Gregory Alldritt.
Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Retiere, Thomas Ramos
Fabien Galthie has named his squad for the tournament as you can see below.
Forwards
Cyril Baille
Demba Bamba
Camille Chat
Georges-Henri Colombe Reazal
Jean-Baptiste Gros
Mohamed Haouas
Peato Mauvaka
Julien Marchand
Killian Geraci
Bernard Le Roux
Romain Taofifenua
Paul Willemse
Gregory Alldritt
Dylan Cretin
Francois Cros
Charles Ollivon
Selevasio Tolofua
Cameron Woki
Backs
Antoine Dupont
Baptiste Serin
Matthieu Jalibert
Romain Ntamack
Gael Fickou
Olivier Klemenczak
Virimi Vakatawa
Arthur Vincent
Arthur Retiere
Vincent Rattez
Teddy Thomas
Anthony Bouthier
Thomas Ramos
Six Nation Squad and Team News
France Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
France Autumn Fixtures
Sat 24 October, France 38-21 Wales, Stade de France, 8pm
Sat 31 October, France v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm
Sun 15 November, France v Fiji, Venue TBC, Kickoff TBC
Sun 22 November, Scotland v France, Murrayfield, 3pm
Sat 28 November, France v Italy, Stade de France, 8pm
