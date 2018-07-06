Ireland face England at home in the first round of the 2019 Six Nations.

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2019

The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.

Ireland are looking to win the Grand Slam once again in 2019 but face arguably their toughest test first up.

First up is England at home which could have huge title implications. They then travel to Scotland and Italy in the next two rounds before returning home to face France in the penultimate week.

Finally they have a tough match against Wales at the Principality Stadium to finish.

We will update you with the Irish squad as soon as it is announced.

(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

