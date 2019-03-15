With the 2019 Six Nations down to the wire, we ask where the trophy will be ahead of the days action.

Where Will The Six Nations Trophy Be This Weekend?

The 2019 Six Nations will go down to the wire this weekend with Wales, England and Ireland all with a chance of collecting the title.

Wales are unquestionably in the driving seat because if they win against Ireland in Cardiff they would have secured a Grand Slam, a third with Warren Gatland.

England go up against Scotland at Twickenham and will be looking to win and for Ireland to beat Wales.

Ireland are reliant on beating Wales and England losing to Scotland.

With all these permutations, the question of where the trophy will be is a common one. Will it be in Cardiff because of Welsh Grand Slam hopes? If they lose will it be transported a couple of hours eastward to get it to Twickenham?

Well we have been informed that there are in fact two Six Nations trophies and there will be one at the Principality Stadium and one at Twickenham.

Instead of what could have been a mad dash car journey up the M4, or a swift helicopter ride to the English capital, the powers that be have planned ahead to avoid any panic.