New Zealand Rugby Championship Squad 2022

There are minimal surprises in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, but there are changes to the coaching team.

The All Blacks were heavily criticised after Ireland’s series win in New Zealand but Ian Foster remains at the helm of the back-room staff and he is sticking with openside Sam Cane as captain.

However, forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar have “parted ways” with the All Blacks.

Jason Ryan, the Crusaders and Fiji forwards coach, comes in to look after New Zealand’s pack. Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, who has formally started his role as an All Blacks selector, will also take on an analysis position, working with Foster “on overall strategy and attack play”.

Of the coaching changes, Foster said: “Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks.

“I have no doubt both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work.

“Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level. Last year we witnessed first-hand the impact he has made on Fiji’s forwards, adding to his continual growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders. His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to the RWC 2023.”

The All Blacks start their Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back Tests in South Africa.

Joe Moody, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ethan Blackadder and Josh Lord are unavailable due to injury, while Braydon Ennor, Tyrel Lomax and the uncapped Josh Dickson will travel with the squad to South Africa due to Angus Ta’avao, Brodie Retallick and Jack Goodhue making their way back from injury or suspension.

The only uncapped player in the full squad is Blues fly-half Stephen Perofeta.

Forwards

Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

George Bower (Crusaders)

Sam Cane (Chiefs)

Dane Coles (Hurricanes)

Ethan de Groot (Highlanders)

Shannon Frizell (Highlanders)

Akira Ioane (Blues)

Nepo Laulala (Blues)

Dalton Papalii (Blues)

Brodie Retallick (Chiefs)

Aidan Ross (Chiefs)

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs)

Samisoni Taukeiaho (Chiefs)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues)

Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs)

Sam Whitelock (Crusaders)

Backs

Beauden Barrett (Blues)

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

Finlay Christie (Blues)

Caleb Clarke (Blues)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders)

Folau Fakatava (Highlanders)

Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

David Havili (Crusaders)

Rieko Ioane (Blues)

Will Jordan (Crusaders)

Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders)

Stephen Perofeta (Blues)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders)

Aaron Smith (Highlanders)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues)

Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs)

Travelling reserves for South Africa tour

Josh Dickson (Highlanders)

Braydon Ennor (Crusaders)

Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes)

New Zealand Rugby Championship Fixtures 2022

Sat 6 Aug South Africa v New Zealand (4pm, Mbombela Stadium) Live on Sky Sports



Sat 13 Aug South Africa v New Zealand (4.05, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 27 Aug New Zealand v Argentina (8.45am, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 3 Sep New Zealand v Argentina (8.05am, FMG Stadium, Hamilton) Live on Sky Sports

Thu 15 Sep Australia v New Zealand (10.45am, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 24 Aug New Zealand v Australia (8.05am, Eden Park, Auckland) Live on Sky Sports

