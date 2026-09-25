Can last season’s table-toppers take that final step and claim the URC title they last won in 2024?

Glasgow Warriors dominated the URC for much of last year, and finished the regular season at the top of the table. They then suffered a narrow defeat to the Bulls in a Murrayfield semi-final, and a season that had promised so much came to a premature end. The question is, can Franco Smith lift his side for another shot at the title?

In the run-up to the new season, Rugby World is giving its verdict on every URC and Gallagher PREM team – keep checking in for more previews between now and the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Glasgow Warriors discussion points

Glasgow are still smarting from a grim conclusion to last season which saw Franco Smith’s side let slip hugely promising positions in the URC and Champions Cup.

A disappointing defeat to Toulon in the European quarter-finals was followed by the Bulls turning the tables on the Scots for that sacking in Pretoria in the 2024 URC final.

That semi defeat felt like the end of the world to the Scotstoun crew, who saw a 21-3 lead vanish through South African brute force and their own ill-discipline and inaccuracy.

Will there be a hangover from that late-season collapse? And how will they cope with the loss of a host of influential performers – Jack Dempsey, Huw Jones, Adam Hastings, Johnny Matthews, Jamie Bhatti, Sione Vailanu? Smith has been adept at building depth in his four years at the helm, but there is a danger that some of the younger cohort will be relied upon too soon.

Key player

You would struggle to identify someone more consistent than Stafford McDowall. The centre leads by deed and word on both sides of the ball, to the extent that he was regularly preferred to Jones last term and is an obvious choice as captain whenever Kyle Steyn and Sione Tuipulotu are absent.

He has also honed a nice sideline as a lineout jumper in Smith’s more elaborate set-piece routines.

One to watch

Macenzzie Duncan is a No 8 of real punch and he can expect more exposure post Dempsey, whose exit was described as a “gut punch”.

The 23-year-old can play openside too and if Glasgow have Test quality across the back row – Jamie Ritchie is a super addition – then resting requirements will only increase in a World Cup year. On his current trajectory, Duncan could emerge as a bolter for selection in Scotland’s squad for Australia.

Coaches’ box

Smith remains as the beating heart of Scotstoun despite regular speculation that he will be lured away.

There are encouraging signs for Roddy Grant and Scott Forrest in dual control of the defence, while Nigel Carolan is one of the sharpest attacking minds in the game.

Glasgow Warriors 2026-27 prediction

A slight dip. Fourth in the URC, and the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup.

Glasgow Warriors 2026-27 odds

4-1

Vital statistic

Glasgow have topped the league four times – in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2026 – and twice emerged champions.

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Glasgow Warriors signings

Jamie Ritchie (Perpignan)

Ruwald van der Merwe (Pumas)

Bayley Kuenzle (Western Force)

Glasgow Warriors departures

Adam Hastings (Montpellier)

Huw Jones (Toulon)

Jamie Bhatti (Bath)

Jack Dempsey (Toshiba Brave Lupus)

Johnny Matthews (Montauban)

Sione Vailanu (Biarritz)

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