How to watch Leinster v Bulls: Live streams for URC final 2025

The two top teams in this season’s United Rugby Championship meet in a winner-takes-all final in Dublin

If you’re looking to watch the Leinster v Bulls URC final on Saturday, this guide will tell you how to follow the action wherever you are in the world – including options for rugby fans in Ireland and New Zealand to tune in for free.

– Date: Saturday 14 June, 2025 – Kick-off time: 5:00pm BST / 6:00pm SAST / 12:00pm ET – FREE Streams: TG4 (Ireland), TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It’s impossible to emphasise how much Leinster will want to win this game. They’ve topped the URC table three out of the last four seasons, but haven’t made the final since they lifted the trophy in 2021. They’re also consistently one of the best teams in Europe, yet haven’t won the Champions Cup since 2018.

There’s an inescapable sense that a side packed with Ireland internationals – now bolstered by a couple of quality southern hemisphere imports in South Africa’s RG Snyman and New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett – have failed to deliver when it matters. That said, their comfortable 37-19 win over reigning champions Glasgow Warriors suggests they mean business. They’ll also feel at home at the home of Gaelic sport, Dublin’s Croke Park.

The Bulls defeated South African rivals the Sharks 25-13 in last weekend’s semi-final. They’ve never won the URC but they have contested two of the last three finals – including last year’s loss to Glasgow. They may not be as loaded with Springboks as some of their South African rivals (veteran 98-cap full-back Willie Le Roux is the star name) but having lost just four matches this season on their way to a second-place finish, they’ll be extremely tough to beat. Also, after their recent final disappointments, the Bulls will be desperate to become the second South African side to lift the trophy.

The URC final live stream is sure to be a must watch after the Gallagher Premiership final. Here’s how to watch Leinster v Bulls on TV, online and from anywhere.

Watch free Leinster v Bulls live streams

There are a couple of free options for watching Saturday’s URC final.

In Ireland free-to-air TV channel TG4 will be your destination to watch Leinster v Bulls. The final is available online on the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Coverage of the match is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch Leinster v Bulls for free on TVNZ+ in New Zealand. All you need to do to watch is set up an account, but do remember that the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand.

Don’t despair if you’re away from Ireland or New Zealand this weekend. You can still tune into your usual Leinster v Bulls live stream by using a VPN – we’ll explain how below.

How to watch Leinster v Bulls from anywhere

If you want to watch live URC final coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are overseas on Saturday you don’t have to miss out on the action.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) you can change your device’s IP address. This clever tactic allows you to view live or on-demand content as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa, even when you’re abroad (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

Get over 70% off NordVPN

Our brainy office mates at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they reckon NordVPN is the best of the lot. Even better, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price. If you’re based in the US or Canada, there’s also a limited-time offer in which you can get up to $50 in Amazon gift cards. View Deal

Live stream Leinster v Bulls in South Africa

Will the URC have its first South African champions since the Stormers in 2022? Fans in South Africa can find out by watching the game on subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is at 6.00pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Leinster v Bulls in the UK

UK-based rugby fans can watch Leinster v Bulls on Premier Sports, which has the rights to every game from the URC. Rugby fans can also enjoy coverage of the European Champions Cup and the French Top 14.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively you can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad.

Live stream Leinster v Bulls in Ireland

Premier Sports Ireland is another option for fans in Ireland. You can add it to your TV package but – unlike in the UK – there is no dedicated streaming service. Instead you have to sign up through Now, which is currently available for €27 a month.

How to watch a Leinster v Bulls live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the US rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Leinster v Bulls live stream. Kick-off is at 12.00pm ET/9.00am ET on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription will cost you $29.99, though you can get it for the equivalent of $12.50 per month if you pay $150 upfront for the annual deal.

Watch Leinster v Bulls in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is the broadcaster for Leinster v Bulls. You need the Premium subscription to watch the URC final, which costs $34.99 a month, reduced to $20.83 a month if you commit to a full year.

Other Leinster v Bulls viewing options

There are other live streams for Leinster v Bulls. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

Viaplay has the rights to URC in rugby but only certain games are available in certain regions, so it’s worth having a look at your local schedule.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X. Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.