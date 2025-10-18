Spend your Saturday evening in front of the big Irish derby, live from Croke Park

Watch Leinster v Munster as these two Irish giants lock horns at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday evening.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch live streams of this eagerly anticipated URC fixture – including an option to watch for free on TG4 if you’re in Ireland. Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview, team line-ups and officials.

Leinster v Munster: In brief

– Date: Saturday 18 October, 2025

– Venue: Croke Park, Dublin

– Kick-off time: 5.15pm BST (local) / 6.15pm SAST / 5.45am ET

– FREE STREAM: TG4 Player (Ireland)

– Other TV channels/live streams: Premier Sports (UK), SuperSport (South Africa), FloRugby (US)

Watch Leinster v Munster for FREE in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch this big Irish derby on TG4 and the TG4 Player streaming service. Both options are free to use, and Saturday’s coverage starts at 4.30pm IST ahead of the 5.15pm kick-off.

If you’re an Ireland resident travelling overseas right now, a VPN can help you tune in to the match as if you were back at home on your own sofa. Keep reading to find out more.

Where to watch Leinster v Munster in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to every game in the URC this season, including the Leinster v Munster live stream. Pre-match build-up starts at 5.00pm BST before the game gets underway at 5.15pm.

You can get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. This costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

You can also get Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The cost is usually £16.99 per month, but can vary by platform.

A Premier Sports subscription also includes coverage of the European Champions Cup, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Stream Leinster v Munster in South Africa

Both Leinster and Munster are likely to be big rivals for the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions in this season’s United Rugby Championship, and fans in South Africa can watch them via SuperSport.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to tune in via DStv or streaming.

How to watch Leinster v Munster in the USA

You’ll need to subscribe to FloRugby to watch Leinster v Munster live streams in the US. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. This effectively works out at $12.50 per month.

You can also watch the European Champions Cup, the Gallagher PREM and Super Rugby, as well as cycling, motorsport, American football and more across the FloSports network.

Leinster v Munster match preview

This game would be a big deal even if there weren’t URC points on the line. After all, these two Irish giants meeting at the famous headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association is going to be one of the hottest tickets of any rugby weekend.

If the league table were your only evidence, you’d think Munster were the favourites, sitting pretty in second having won all three of their games so far. Reigning champions Leinster, meanwhile, are languishing in the unfamiliar position of 10th, having lost their first two games before thrashing the Sharks 31-5 last weekend.

The most recent result may be the most indicative, however, seeing as Leinster were able to start welcoming back members of the British & Irish Lions squad that beat Australia this summer – even more have returned this week, meaning that Saturday’s matchday 23 features 10 of Andy Farrell’s successful tourists.

Leinster have named a front row of Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, with RG Snyman and James Ryan starting at lock. Alex Soroka, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are selected in the back row. Jamison Gibson-Park partners Sam Prendergast at half-back, ahead of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in the centres. James Lowe and Tommy O’Brien are on the wings, while Jamie Osborne gets the nod at full-back.

Munster, meanwhile, have picked Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron and John Ryan in their front row, packing down ahead of locks Edwin Edogbo and Fineen Wycherley. Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson and Tadhg Beirne (another Lion making his first start of the season) form the back row. In the half-packs, Ethan Coughlan partners Jack Crowley, with centres Tom Farrell and Dan Kelly starting behind them in midfield. Thaakir Abrahams, Andrew Smith and Shane Daly form the back line.

Leinster v Munster line-ups and officials

Leinster

Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, RG Snyman, James Ryan, Alex Soroka, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Ciaran Frawley

Munster

Shane Daly, Andrew Smith, Tom Farrell, Dan Kelly, Thaakir Abrahams, Jack Crowley, Ethan Coughlan; Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (captain), Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson



Replacements:

Lee Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Ronan Foxe, Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Nankivell

Gianluca Gnecci is the referee, assisted by Peter Martin and Jonny Erskine. Stefano Penne is the TMO.

