What is the Premiership Rugby Cup?

The Premiership Rugby Club brings together the men's Premiership and Championship sides in a competition that is a hotbed for future rugby talent

You may at times find yourself wondering what professional men’s rugby clubs in England do to pass the time when international rugby is raging on in the foreground. Well, the answer is pretty simple, they are playing in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The competition is primarily played during international windows and allows clubs to test promising young talent in professional men’s rugby for the first time.

Over the years we have seen the likes of Henry Pollock, Tom Willis and Max Malins emerge as stars for their club sides before going on to face the rest of the rugby world.

It has also had a few different names. Previously known as the John Player Cup, Pilkington Cup, Tetley’s Bitter Cup, Powergen Cup, EDF Energy Trophy, LV= Cup and the Anglo-Welsh Cup before being rebranded yet again in 2018 after all four Welsh provinces finished at the foot of their pools the season prior.

Read more: Where can I watch the 2025 men’s Six Nations?

Northampton Saints were winners of the new-fangled 12-team competition which ran for another season before taking a year off to allow the rugby calendar to realign itself after the Covid-19 pandemic had the sport in disarray.

In 2023 the Premiership Rugby Cup expanded to include teams from the RFU Championship, but in the summer controversially cut Chinnor and Cambridge – with the two aggrieved side’s playing out a two leg “Not The Prem Cup” clash out of protest.

The 20 clubs competing have been divided into five regional pools of four teams and each play six games, three home and three away.

At the end of all these matches the group winners and three best-placed runners up then progress to the semi-finals and battle it out to play in the mid-March final.

Premiership Rugby Cup winners

2019 – Northampton Saints

2020 – Sale Sharks

2021 – Competition not held

2022 – Worcester Warriors

2023 – Exeter Chiefs

2024 – Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures

Friday 14 February

Nottingham v Northampton Saints

Lady Bay Sports Ground, Nottingham

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT / 9.45pm SAST / 6.45am AEDT (Saturday) / 8.45am NZDT (Saturday) / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT

Saturday 15 February

Ampthill v Bedford Blues

Dillingham Park, Ampthill

Kick-off: 2pm GMT / 4pm SAST / 1am AEDT (Sunday) / 3am NZDT (Sunday) / 9am ET / 6am PT

Cornish Pirates v Hartpury RFC

Mennaye Field, Penzance

Kick-off: 2.30pm GMT / 4.30pm SAST / 1.30am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT

Doncaster Knights v Caldy

Castle Park, Doncaster

Kick-off: 2.30pm GMT / 4.30pm SAST / 1.30am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT

Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 5pm SAST / 2am AEDT (Sunday) / 4am NZDT (Sunday) / 10am ET / 7am PT

Coventry Rugby v Leicester Tigers

Butts Park Arena, Coventry

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 5pm SAST / 2am AEDT (Sunday) / 4am NZDT (Sunday) / 10am ET / 7am PT

Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester Rugby

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 5pm SAST / 2am AEDT (Sunday) / 4am NZDT (Sunday) / 10am ET / 7am PT

London Scottish v Ealing Trailfinders

Richmond Athletic Ground, London

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 5pm SAST / 2am AEDT (Sunday) / 4am NZDT (Sunday) / 10am ET / 7am PT

Harlequins v Saracens

Twickenham Stoop, London

Kick-off: 3.05pm GMT / 5.05pm SAST / 2.05am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.05am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.05am ET / 7.05am PT

Sunday 16 February

Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 5pm SAST / 2am AEDT (Monday) / 4am NZDT (Monday) / 10am ET / 7am PT

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.