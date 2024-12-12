Henry Pollock: Ten things you should know about the Northampton Saints back row

Henry Pollock is the young flanker who’s making a mark at Franklin’s Gardens and knocking on the door of the full England team

He may still be in his teens, but Henry Pollock is already emerging as one of English rugby’s brightest young talents. The Northampton Saints back row can play at openside or number 8, and has already produced several Player of the Match performances for his country at both A and U20 level.

His progress is such that it can only be a matter of time before he gets a phone call from Steve Borthwick (or even Gregor Townsend), but in the meantime, here’s ten things you should know about the young flanker lighting up Franklin’s Gardens.

Read more: Henry Pollock: meet England’s next big thing

Ten things you should know about Henry Pollock

1. Henry Pollock was born in Banbury, Oxfordshire on 14 January 2005.

2. He comes from a sporty family. Growing up Pollock swam and took part in triathlons, and his older sister, Zoe, is a runner/hurdler for Oxford City and the University of Georgia.

“I was always competitive as a kid, even in the garden with my mates or my brother and sister,” Pollock told the Telegraph. “I wanted to be the best at… probably everything. I love the aggressive nature [of rugby] and thrive in it, I think. I’m at my best when I’m confrontational and on the edge.”

3. Pollock started out playing scrum-half, but being “too gobby” led to a positional shift. “I used to get on the wrong side of the ref so one of the coaches was like, ‘You’ve got a big mouth, we’ll put you at seven.’ I haven’t really moved since then.”

4. He joined the Northampton Saints set-up in the under-13s and has been at the club ever since. He signed his first professional contract in 2023.

5. Pollock made his Premiership debut against Leicester Tigers in November 2023. His European Champions Cup debut came against Castres in December 2024.

6. He was named Player of the Match three times on England’s way to the Six Nations U20 Championship in 2024. Pollock was later named Player of the Tournament, too.

7. He picked up another Player of the Match award when England A beat Australia A in November 2024.

8. Although he’s played for both England U20s and England A, Pollock also qualifies for Scotland, as both of his parents were born north of the border. Steve Borthwick and Gregor Townsend will both be taking note…

9. He’s studying part-time for a Sports Management degree at Loughborough University.

10. Pollock’s early heroes on the openside included Australia’s Michael Hooper and New Zealand’s Richie McCaw. Closer to home, he has also cited former Saints stars Courtney Lawes and Teimana Harrison as inspirations.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.