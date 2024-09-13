How to watch England v New Zealand: Live stream the Red Roses taking on the Black Ferns at Twickenham

Rugby's number one side take on the reigning world champions this weekend.

It’s the biggest clash in women’s rugby, as the two top sides in the world meet at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday. This guide explains how to watch England v New Zealand live streams wherever you are in the world – including options to tune in for free.

UK viewers can tune in for free via BBC iPlayer, while rugby fans in numerous countries around the world can watch the match for free via World Rugby’s Rugbypass TV. If you’re outside your home country this weekend, you can still watch your usual service by using a VPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

The Red Roses and Black Ferns know each other well, having dominated women’s rugby in recent years. England came out on top in the sides’ most recent meeting, a 33-12 victory in Auckland in 2023, but will still be rueing their narrow loss in the 2022 World Cup Final. Both teams have the winning habit but who will have bragging rights heading into their October meeting at the WXV1 tournament in Canada? There’s only one way to find out…

Read on to find out how to watch Red Roses v Black Ferns live streams from anywhere. You can also check out our guides to upcoming England rugby fixtures and New Zealand rugby fixtures.

Watch England v New Zealand: live stream FOR FREE in the UK

The BBC has the rights to Saturday’s match. You’ll be able to watch Red Roses v Black Ferns live streams for FREE on the BBC iPlayer – the app works on almost every smartphone, tablet, smart TV or console you might have. The game is also live on BBC One. Coverage starts at 2.00pm BST ahead of the 2.30pm kick-off.

If you’re a UK resident away from home this weekend, you can use a VPN (such as NordVPN) to watch the game from overseas as if you were back at home in your living room – find out more below. Don’t forget, though, that you’ll still need a valid UK TV Licence to tune in.

Watch Red Roses v Black Ferns live streams if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this eagerly anticipated encounter. Rugby fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch England v New Zealand live streams FOR FREE around the world

Red Roses v Black Ferns live streams will be available FOR FREE in many countries beyond the UK and New Zealand via World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV service. All you need to do to enjoy the match is visit the website and enter your email address to open an account.

You can watch on your computer or mobile device via the website, or download the RugbyPass TV app for iOS or Android. (The app supports both Chromecast and Airplay, so you can watch the game on your TV.)

Watch Red Roses v Black Ferns live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch the Black Ferns taking on the Red Roses. You can watch an England v New Zealand live stream via Sky Sport Now, or watch on your TV by tuning into Sky Sport 1. It does mean an early start, however, because kick-off is at 1.30am on Sunday morning.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

