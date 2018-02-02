France are not expected to do that well this tournament, but it is always dangerous to write them off!

France Six Nations Fixtures 2018

The 2018 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.

France are not expected to challenge for the top honours this season, but they have been a surprise package in the past

A tough match at home to the Irish awaits in round 1, before a skippery match away to Scotland in round 2 is followed by a home match to Italy in round 3.

A Saturday evening clash against England at home in round 4 could be a classic, while they finish their campaign in the final match of the tournament away to Wales.

The France team has been announced for the first game v Ireland, check it out at the France Six Nations Squad page.

Round 1