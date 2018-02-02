Ireland has three home games in a row in the middle of the tournament, which could give them a huge edge this Six Nations

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2018

The 2018 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.

Ireland are one of the favourites to win the championship this season, and have a chance to get off to a great start.

Related: Six Nations TV Coverage

Ireland has France away in their first match, followed by a home game to Italy in round two and another home game to Wales in round three.

They complete a hattrick of home fixtures against Scotland in round 4 and hope to finish off on a high on St Patrick’s Day v England at Twickenham.

The England team has been announced for the first game v Italy, check it out at the Ireland Six Nations Squad page.

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2018

Round 1