Ireland has three home games in a row in the middle of the tournament, which could give them a huge edge this Six Nations
Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2018
The 2018 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.
Ireland are one of the favourites to win the championship this season, and have a chance to get off to a great start.
Ireland has France away in their first match, followed by a home game to Italy in round two and another home game to Wales in round three.
They complete a hattrick of home fixtures against Scotland in round 4 and hope to finish off on a high on St Patrick’s Day v England at Twickenham.
Saturday 3rd February Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm
Saturday 3rd February France v Ireland, 4.45pm
Sunday 4th February Italy v England, 3.00pm
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm
Saturday 10th February, England v Wales, 4.45pm
Sunday 11th February, Scotland v France, 3.00pm
Round 3
Friday 23nd February, France v Italy, 8.00pm
Saturday 23rd February, Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm
Sunday 24th February, Scotland v England, 4.45pm
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm
Saturday 10th March, France v England, Saturday 4.45pm
Sunday 11th March, Wales v Italy, Sunday 3.00pm
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12.30pm
Saturday 17th March, England v Ireland, Saturday 2.45pm
Saturday 17th March, Wales v France, Saturday 5.00pm
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
