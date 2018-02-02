Scotland have an away game v Wales to start and finish away to Italy

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2018

The 2018 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.

Scotland are quietly confident about having a good 2018 championship, and much lies on their first game away to Wales.

After playing Wales in the first round Scotland has home games to France and then England in round 2 and 3.

The then finish with away trips to Ireland and then Italy in the final round of matches. Scotland will be hoping that the final game with Italy will not be a final for who takes home the wooden spoon.

The Scotland team has been announced for the first game v Wales, check it out at the Scotland Six Nations Squad page.

Round 1