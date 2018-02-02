Scotland have an away game v Wales to start and finish away to Italy
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2018
The 2018 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.
Scotland are quietly confident about having a good 2018 championship, and much lies on their first game away to Wales.
Related: Six Nations TV Coverage
After playing Wales in the first round Scotland has home games to France and then England in round 2 and 3.
The then finish with away trips to Ireland and then Italy in the final round of matches. Scotland will be hoping that the final game with Italy will not be a final for who takes home the wooden spoon.
The Scotland team has been announced for the first game v Wales, check it out at the Scotland Six Nations Squad page.
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2018
Saturday 3rd February Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm
Saturday 3rd February France v Ireland, 4.45pm
Sunday 4th February Italy v England, 3.00pm
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm
Saturday 10th February, England v Wales, 4.45pm
Sunday 11th February, Scotland v France, 3.00pm
Round 3
Friday 23nd February, France v Italy, 8.00pm
Saturday 23rd February, Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm
Sunday 24th February, Scotland v England, 4.45pm
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm
Saturday 10th March, France v England, Saturday 4.45pm
Sunday 11th March, Wales v Italy, Sunday 3.00pm
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12.30pm
Saturday 17th March, England v Ireland, Saturday 2.45pm
Saturday 17th March, Wales v France, Saturday 5.00pm
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
Keep up to date with all the latest from the Six Nations with the Rugby World website and social media channels.