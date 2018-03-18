Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Sadly we have come to Round Five of the Six Nations, and Sam Tremlett's last Team of the Weekend. Agree with his selections?

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Well Ireland are Six Nations Grand Slam champions, and sadly we have come to Sam Tremlett’s final Team of the Weekend. What do you make of his selections? Do you agree or disagree with them?

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

It’s safe to say Healy is back. Collected penalties off Kyle Sinckler in the scrum and was abrasive throughout his 51 minutes.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Happy to be back: Cian Healy after beating England (Inpho)

2. Fraser Brown (Scotland

Scored the games opening try and was solid in the lineout. Did everything a hooker should do well.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Scorer: Brown scored the opening try against Italy (Getty Images)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Man of the Match and was just brilliant at getting over the gain-line. His offload to set up Bundee Aki, which lead to the CJ Stander try was ridiculous, especially for a prop.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Worker: Furlong made 12 carries during the match (Getty Images)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales

Put in another Man of the Match performance in an ugly win against France. Gathered the kick-off which lead to the Liam Williams try and put in a massive shift on defence making tackle after tackle. It was a dogged performance by Wales encapsulated perfectly by Jones.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Dogged: Jones was a rock in defence against France (Getty Images)

5. Iain Henderson (Ireland) 

Coming back in after injury set him back a couple of rounds ago, Henderson was brilliant the whole game against England. As coach Joe Schmidt noted in his press conference, Henderson man-handled players for 80 minutes.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Confrontational: Henderson didnt back down from anything against England (Getty Images)

6. John Barclay (Scotland) 

It may not have been the best performance by Scotland against Wooden Spoon winners Italy, but ultimately they got the win behind the leadership of Barclay. He scored a crucial try in the first half to get them back in the game and made key turnovers when necessary.

Leader: Barclay scored a vital try against Italy (Getty Images)

7. Jake Polledri (Italy) 

In his first start for Italy, Polledri showed coach Conor O’Shea what he was missing in the first four rounds of the competition. Had 11 carries, 9 tackles, and 6 gain-line successes is a successful afternoon’s work. He also had a big hand in setting up one of Tomasso Allan’s tries.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Debut: Polledri put in a great performance against Scotland (Getty Images)

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

CJ Stander was colossal for 80 minutes. Incredibly physical, he lead both sides for ball carries, with an astounding 23 of them. Eight more than anyone else from either team. He scored a crucial try against the post too.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Beast: Stander was incredibly physical for 80 minutes (Getty Images)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland) 

Was his usual world class self against England. Probed well, kicked a penalty, and was a menace at the fringes. His offload to Jacob Stockdale which lead to his try was particularly skilful.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Class: Murray was once again (Getty Images)

10. Tomasso Allan (Italy) 

Despite being on losing side, the Italian fly-half scored two tries and delivered a delicious grubber kick through to set up another one. He has had a very good tournament indeed.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Unlucky: Allan was fantastic, but still on the losing side (Getty Images)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

Scored another try to tie for the most in a single championship, with seven of them. After being set through by Murray, he did brilliantly to just touch it down before the extended dead-ball area.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Young Star: Stockdale scored again, with a superb bit of skill (Getty Images)

12. Mathieu Bastareaud (France

Strictly speaking he was playing at 13 but we have switched the big man to inside centre, because like him or loathe him he is an incredibly effective player. Neither side on attack was playing flowing rugby, but Bastareaud makes our XV after keeping France in the game on more than one occasion. In particular he had three massive turnovers, the jackal on the 76th minute gave France incredible field position.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Jackal: Bastareaud had three huge turnovers against Wales (Getty Images)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) 

Capitalised on a mistake by Anthony Watson to score a try and get Ireland off to perfect start. Joe Schmidt acknowledged his huge leadership when he had Joey Carberry and Jordan Larmour either side of him.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Solid: Ringrose was solid in defence, and picked up a try (Getty Images)

14. Elliot Daly (England) 

England’s best player, scored a try set up by Mike Brown and scored another try after a kick through by Owen Farrell.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Flyer: Daly was England’s best player against Ireland (Getty Images)

15. Rob Kearney (Ireland) 

Kearney put in a brilliant performance to hold off calls for him to be replaced by Jordan Larmour. Defensively he was never out of position, and on attack it just seemed like no one could get him to the ground. Had his hand in the controversial first Irish try, too. A brief mention should go to Jessy Tremouliere who was once again sublime for the Women’s French side that secured their Grand Slam against Wales this weekend.

Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Full Back: Kearney proved he is still the best 15 for Ireland (Getty Images)

