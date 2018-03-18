Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Sadly we have come to Round Five of the Six Nations, and Sam Tremlett's last Team of the Weekend. Agree with his selections?

Well Ireland are Six Nations Grand Slam champions, and sadly we have come to Sam Tremlett’s final Team of the Weekend. What do you make of his selections? Do you agree or disagree with them?

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)



It’s safe to say Healy is back. Collected penalties off Kyle Sinckler in the scrum and was abrasive throughout his 51 minutes.

2. Fraser Brown (Scotland)

Scored the games opening try and was solid in the lineout. Did everything a hooker should do well.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Man of the Match and was just brilliant at getting over the gain-line. His offload to set up Bundee Aki, which lead to the CJ Stander try was ridiculous, especially for a prop.

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Put in another Man of the Match performance in an ugly win against France. Gathered the kick-off which lead to the Liam Williams try and put in a massive shift on defence making tackle after tackle. It was a dogged performance by Wales encapsulated perfectly by Jones.

5. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Coming back in after injury set him back a couple of rounds ago, Henderson was brilliant the whole game against England. As coach Joe Schmidt noted in his press conference, Henderson man-handled players for 80 minutes.

6. John Barclay (Scotland)

It may not have been the best performance by Scotland against Wooden Spoon winners Italy, but ultimately they got the win behind the leadership of Barclay. He scored a crucial try in the first half to get them back in the game and made key turnovers when necessary.

7. Jake Polledri (Italy)

In his first start for Italy, Polledri showed coach Conor O’Shea what he was missing in the first four rounds of the competition. Had 11 carries, 9 tackles, and 6 gain-line successes is a successful afternoon’s work. He also had a big hand in setting up one of Tomasso Allan’s tries.

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

CJ Stander was colossal for 80 minutes. Incredibly physical, he lead both sides for ball carries, with an astounding 23 of them. Eight more than anyone else from either team. He scored a crucial try against the post too.

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

Was his usual world class self against England. Probed well, kicked a penalty, and was a menace at the fringes. His offload to Jacob Stockdale which lead to his try was particularly skilful.

10. Tomasso Allan (Italy)

Despite being on losing side, the Italian fly-half scored two tries and delivered a delicious grubber kick through to set up another one. He has had a very good tournament indeed.

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

Scored another try to tie for the most in a single championship, with seven of them. After being set through by Murray, he did brilliantly to just touch it down before the extended dead-ball area.

12. Mathieu Bastareaud (France)

Strictly speaking he was playing at 13 but we have switched the big man to inside centre, because like him or loathe him he is an incredibly effective player. Neither side on attack was playing flowing rugby, but Bastareaud makes our XV after keeping France in the game on more than one occasion. In particular he had three massive turnovers, the jackal on the 76th minute gave France incredible field position.

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Capitalised on a mistake by Anthony Watson to score a try and get Ireland off to perfect start. Joe Schmidt acknowledged his huge leadership when he had Joey Carberry and Jordan Larmour either side of him.

14. Elliot Daly (England)

England’s best player, scored a try set up by Mike Brown and scored another try after a kick through by Owen Farrell.

15. Rob Kearney (Ireland)

Kearney put in a brilliant performance to hold off calls for him to be replaced by Jordan Larmour. Defensively he was never out of position, and on attack it just seemed like no one could get him to the ground. Had his hand in the controversial first Irish try, too. A brief mention should go to Jessy Tremouliere who was once again sublime for the Women’s French side that secured their Grand Slam against Wales this weekend.