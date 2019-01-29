The greatest honour a team can achieve in the Six Nations, we explain what the term 'Grand Slam' means.

What Is A Grand Slam?

A Grand Slam is when one side wins every game in a single Six Nations Championship – or Five Nations as it used to be.

It is an incredible achievement to defeat all of your rivals in the one calendar year. And it is not easy to do. Since 2000, when Italy were invited in to expand the Five Nations into the Six Nations, no one has ever won a Grand Slam more than three times.

France and Wales have both won three Grand Slams in the Six Nations – the French achieved this in 2002, 2004 and 2010, while Wales did so in 2005, 2008 and 2012.

Although they have won the most Grand Slams across any era, with 13, England only have two Six Nations Grand Slams to their name, with a clean sweep in 2003 and then in 2016.

Ireland have two Six Nations Grand Slam to their credit, which was achieved in 2009 and last year in 2018. However, Scotland have not won a Grand Slam since the tournament expanded to welcome in the Italians – who have never won a Grand Slam.

Warren Gatland of Wales (two), Eddie Jones of England (one), and Joe Schmidt of Ireland (one) are the only current Six Nations head coaches who have led their sides to Grand Slam glory.

Will any of those coaches earn another Grand Slam in 2019? Or will Gregor Townsend, Conor O’Shea and Jacques Brunel get their first Slam on the board?