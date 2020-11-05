Who has been selected in the 35-man squad for the Lelos?

Georgia Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

There is much excitement in Georgia regarding their involvement in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.

The Lelos open their campaign against England at Twickenham – the first time they have played outside of a World Cup – before playing away in Wales and Ireland. Then they will play a final match against the team in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that has the equivalent standing in their pool table.

Coach Levan Maisashvili has picked 35 players for the tournament and the team will be led by Merab Sharikadze, who played his first Test in a year in the recent defeat by Scotland after recovering from an ACL injury.

Georgia Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Forwards

Jaba Bregvadze

Nodar Cheishvili

Giorgi Chkoidze

Mikheil Gachechiladze

Beka Gigashvili

Otar Giorgadze

Guram Gogichashvili

Beka Gorgadze

Lasha Jaiani

Tornike Jalaghonia

Giorgi Javakhia

Lexo Kaulashvili

Grigol Kerdikoshvili

Shalva Mamukashvili

Giorgi Melikidze

Kote Mikautadze

Mikheil Nariashvil

Beka Saghinadze

Giorgi Tkhilaishvili



Backs

Tedo Abzhandadze

Mikheil Alania

Gela Aprasidze

Lasha Khmaladze

Giorgi Kveseladze

Vasil Lobzhanidze

Soso Matiashvili

Luka Matkava

Tamaz Mchedlidze

Mirian Modebadze

Davit Niniashvili

Merab Sharikadze

Sandro Svanidze

Akaki Tabutsadze

Deme Tapladze

Sandro Todua



Georgia Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Georgia’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Saturday 14 Nov, England v Georgia, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Two

Saturday 21 Nov, Wales v Georgia, 5.15pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C

Round Three

Sunday 29 Nov, Ireland v Georgia, 2pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec, Georgia v TBD, midday, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.