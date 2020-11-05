Who has been selected in the 35-man squad for the Lelos?
Georgia Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020
There is much excitement in Georgia regarding their involvement in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.
The Lelos open their campaign against England at Twickenham – the first time they have played outside of a World Cup – before playing away in Wales and Ireland. Then they will play a final match against the team in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that has the equivalent standing in their pool table.
Coach Levan Maisashvili has picked 35 players for the tournament and the team will be led by Merab Sharikadze, who played his first Test in a year in the recent defeat by Scotland after recovering from an ACL injury.
Forwards
Jaba Bregvadze
Nodar Cheishvili
Giorgi Chkoidze
Mikheil Gachechiladze
Beka Gigashvili
Otar Giorgadze
Guram Gogichashvili
Beka Gorgadze
Lasha Jaiani
Tornike Jalaghonia
Giorgi Javakhia
Lexo Kaulashvili
Grigol Kerdikoshvili
Shalva Mamukashvili
Giorgi Melikidze
Kote Mikautadze
Mikheil Nariashvil
Beka Saghinadze
Giorgi Tkhilaishvili
Backs
Tedo Abzhandadze
Mikheil Alania
Gela Aprasidze
Lasha Khmaladze
Giorgi Kveseladze
Vasil Lobzhanidze
Soso Matiashvili
Luka Matkava
Tamaz Mchedlidze
Mirian Modebadze
Davit Niniashvili
Merab Sharikadze
Sandro Svanidze
Akaki Tabutsadze
Deme Tapladze
Sandro Todua
Georgia Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Georgia’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Saturday 14 Nov, England v Georgia, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Two
Saturday 21 Nov, Wales v Georgia, 5.15pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C
Round Three
Sunday 29 Nov, Ireland v Georgia, 2pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4 & RTE
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5 Dec, Georgia v TBD, midday, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.
