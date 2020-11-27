Jacob Whitehead looks ahead to the next round of November Internationals

Exciting new-look France team for Autumn Nations Cup and other Test talking points

Last week’s Autumn Nations Cup games weren’t all classics, but the same can’t be said for other rugby around the globe, with Argentina and Australia playing out a tense draw and England Women beating France in a last-minute thriller.

By the law of averages – maths graduates look away – this weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup matches should be belters. We’ll see a confident England visit a Welsh side with their backs to the wall, an exciting new-look France team chock-full of talent, and everybody’s new second-favourite team, Argentina, attempting to repeat their dismantling of the All Blacks.

With three Internationals on Saturday and an Irish curtain call on Sunday, all sprinkled liberally with some domestic action, what points do you need to know as you stay rooted to your sofa?

Can Argentina do it again?

Argentina v New Zealand, 8.45am, Saturday 28 November, Newcastle, Live on Sky Sports

Mario Ledesma would be a great card player. I’m sure he already is. The only time he’s ever been seen to smile was when the Pumas beat the All Blacks two weeks ago – he must have the best poker face south of the equator.

He’s shuffled his deck against the All Blacks this weekend, making a very bold gamble by changing ten of his starting XV from last weekend’s draw against the Wallabies. Only Nicolas Sanchez starts from that game’s back-line, with the hugely experienced fly-half set to win his 83rd cap in New South Wales.

Nevertheless, it’s clear Argentina now have impressive depth – their new back three of Emiliano Boffelli, Ramiro Moyano, and Santiago Cordero show absolutely no drop in quality, with Boffelli in particular unlucky not to have been starting previously over the slightly erratic Santiago Carreras. Watch out for Moyano – he’s got a record of scoring stunners against the All Blacks.

Elsewhere, Ledesma’s new centre pairing of Juan Cruz Mallia and Jeronimo de la Fuente have a lot of talent – de la Fuente replaces the impressive youngster Santiago Chocobares’s defensive work while Mallia has a touch of X-factor. Just look at these highlights from last autumn’s World Cup…

Remember that their last meeting was won in the back row, and Ledesma has kept his two key flankers – Marcos Kremer and captain Pablo Matera – in the starting team, and included Facundo Isa for his first start since before last year’s World Cup.

New Zealand haven’t lost three consecutive Tests since 1998, and Argentina will need to get themselves to an incredible psychological place to make that a reality. But, perhaps inspired by the loss of Diego Maradona and the fact no one has backed them for the last two weekends, they could just do it.

Welsh back row thrown to English Lions

Wales v England, 4pm, Saturday 28 November, Llanelli, Live on Amazon Prime, Premier Sports & S4C

England were bullies last Saturday. A bully that meticulously planned how they would pummel their victim. They didn’t so much need imagination – just efficiency, physicality and calmness. A hard trio to beat.

At the centre of that were their back row: Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola. The latter two had their best games in white since the World Cup, and that includes Underhill’s Man of the Match performance against Scotland in February. It would be no surprise to see all three as the starting Lions back row in South Africa next summer.

Throw in the fact that Eddie Jones has picked a six-two bench split, a combination he’s never lost with, and England’s potential intensity has gone through the roof. Who would want to play an hour against the ‘Kamikaze Kids’, only to look up to see Ben Earl and Jack Willis trotting on?

Well, Shane Lewis-Hughes and James Botham have that task, backed up by their formidable experience of… three Wales caps between them. Heck, they only have a combined 49 domestic appearances – that’s less than half of Ben Youngs’s international caps!

Wayne Pivac’s hand has been forced by injuries to Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric and while both impressed in the quagmire against Georgia, England are another test entirely. It’s sink or swim for the young Welsh flankers – and we know how ruthless the England pack can be.

MATCH PREVIEWS