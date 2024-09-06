How to watch Argentina v Australia: Live stream Saturday’s Rugby Championship 2024 match in Santa Fe

Who'll come out on top in this year's second Pumas v Wallabies clash?

Two sides with a victory and two defeats to their names meet on Saturday 7 September in Santa Fe. This guide explains how to watch Argentina v Australia live streams, wherever you are in the world.

If you’re in the UK you can tune in on Sky Sports/Now, while Aussies need to set their remote controls to Stan Sport. There are also numerous countries where this Rugby Championship game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be outside your usual country when the action kicks off, you can use a VPN to watch a Pumas v Wallabies live stream from abroad.

Argentina’s Rugby Championship campaign couldn’t have got off to a better start, after they beat the All Blacks in their own back yard. Since then, however, they’ve fallen to two defeats and will be eager to get their tournament back on track this weekend. Australia, meanwhile, have gone in the other direction, following up two heavy defeats to the Springboks with a narrow victory over the Pumas in La Plata. As head coach Joe Schmidt looks to build momentum ahead of next year’s British & Irish Lions Tour, expect another close encounter before the Wallabies head home for their first Bledisloe Cup match of the year.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Saturday if you’re in the UK and 5.00am on Sunday if you’re in Australia. If you’re looking to watch Argentina v Australia live streams this weekend, this article has got you covered – and if you want to follow the action from other games in the tournament, take a look at our guide to watching the Rugby Championship from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina v Australia in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the broadcaster for Rugby Championship games. You can watch an Argentina v Australia live stream on Sky Sports Mix from 8.00pm BST on Saturday evening. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website for more information.) If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the match, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams FOR FREE around the world

Pumas v Wallabies live streams will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. Every Rugby Championship fixture is among the 24 games that the service will stream this year in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Argentina v Australia live streams if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second Rugby Championship match of the weekend. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 9 is only showing the Wallabies’ home games and Bledisloe Cup matches, so Aussie fans looking to watch an Argentina v Australia live stream will have to pay for subscription service Stan Sport to tune in. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your Stan plan. You’ll have to get up very early, though, because kick-off is at 5.00am on Sunday morning.

How to watch Argentina v Australia in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including the Pumas v the Wallabies. Kick-off is at 9.00pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. This one’s a Sunday morning kick-off – the action starts at 7.00am NZST.

How to watch Argentina v Australia in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live in the US. The second of this year’s Argentina v Australia games kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is a perfect destination for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

