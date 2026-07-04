Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more…

Being overseas today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that my prevent you from tuning in to Argentina v Scotland when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently top of the league

Other Argentina v Scotland live streams around the world

South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Pumas v Scotland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 9.10pm SAST tonight.

will be your destination for Pumas v Scotland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 9.10pm SAST tonight. Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Argentina v Scotland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $12) to tune in, though it’s going to mean an early start – kick-off is at 5.10am AEST on Sunday morning.

is the place to go for Argentina v Scotland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $12) to tune in, though it’s going to mean an early start – kick-off is at 5.10am AEST on Sunday morning. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Pumas v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 7.10am NZST, so set that alarm clock now.

In New Zealand, Pumas v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 7.10am NZST, so set that alarm clock now. United States: In the US you can watch Argentina v Scotland, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm EDT/12.10am PDT this afternoon.

Argentina v Scotland match preview

The last meeting between these sides was the quintessential game of two halves. At the break, Scotland were 14-0 up and went on to extend their lead to 21-0. Then Argentina turned on the class to score five tries without reply. The final score was 24-33 and left Gregor Townsend’s men rueing what might have been.

One Six Nations championship later, however, and the Scottish camp has had an infusion of confidence. After kicking off with a shock defeat to Italy in terrible conditions in Rome, the team went on to beat England, Wales and – most memorably – France to keep themselves in contention for both the title and the Triple Crown on the final day. Scotland ultimately lost (as they usually do) to Ireland, but it was their most successful campaign in years.

So which Scotland will turn up in Cordoba? While they’re playing without injured British & Irish Lions stars Finn Russell and Huw Jones (Tom Jordan and Rory Hutchinson take their places at fly-half and outside centre, respectively), this is a matchday 23 packed with quality.

But the same can also be said of Argentina, who’ve named an impressive side to open their Nations Championship opener. Over the last year the Pumas have beaten New Zealand, Australia and Scotland, and run the Lions, South Africa and England extremely close. In other words, Scotland will have to play an away-day blinder if they’re going to make amends for that capitulation in Edinburgh.

Argentina v Scotland line-ups and officials

Argentina

15. Santiago Carreras

14. Rodrigo Isgró

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Faustino Sánchez Valarolo

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Tomás Albornoz

9. Gonzalo García

1. Mayco Vivas

2. Julián Montoya (captain)

3. Pedro Delgado

4. Guido Petti

5. Matías Alemanno

6. Pablo Matera

7. Santiago Grondona

8. Joaquín Oviedo

Replacements:

16. Ignacio Ruiz

17. Boris Wenger

18. Tomás Rapetti

19. Franco Molina

20. Joaquín Moro

21. Agustín Moyano

22. Matías Moroni

23. Bautista Delguy

Scotland

15. Kyle Rowe

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Rory Hutchinson

12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain)

11. Jamie Dobie

10. Tom Jordan

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Ewan Ashman

3. Elliot Millar Mills

4. Jonny Gray

5. Scott Cummings

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Gregor Hiddleston

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Alex Samuel

20. Gregor Brown

21. George Horne

22. Fergus Burke

23. Darcy Graham

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli is the referee for Argentina v Scotland, assisted by Paul Williams (New Zealand) and Jordan Way (Australia). The TMO is Brett Cronan (Australia).