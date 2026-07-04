Scotland surrendered a 21-0 lead against the Pumas last time out. Can they make amends in Argentina?
Watch Argentina v Scotland as the two sides bring the opening round of Nations Championship action to a close. Gregor Townsend’s men surrendered a 21-0 lead to lose to the Pumas in Edinburgh last November, so will be looking to prove a point in Cordoba.
– Date: Saturday 4 July, 2026
– Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CET / 9.00pm SAST / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT
– FREE STREAMS: ITVX /(UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
You can watch Pumas v Scotland live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. This article will tell you everything you need to know to tune in from anywhere, including information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you’re away from home. Scroll down to the end of the article for a match preview, line-ups and officials.
- Read more: Confused by rugby’s newest international tournament? Here are all your Nations Championship questions answered
How to watch Argentina v Scotland for free
There are several free streams over the opening weekend of Nations Championship action, including:
- United Kingdom: Pumas v Scotland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.
- Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Argentina v Scotland for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 7.45pm IST, with the game getting underway at 8.10pm.
- France: Pumas v Scotland live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage starts at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm.
Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more…
Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere
Stream Pumas v Scotland from anywhere
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Other Argentina v Scotland live streams around the world
- South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Pumas v Scotland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 9.10pm SAST tonight.
- Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Argentina v Scotland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $12) to tune in, though it’s going to mean an early start – kick-off is at 5.10am AEST on Sunday morning.
- New Zealand: In New Zealand, Pumas v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 7.10am NZST, so set that alarm clock now.
- United States: In the US you can watch Argentina v Scotland, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm EDT/12.10am PDT this afternoon.
Argentina v Scotland match preview
The last meeting between these sides was the quintessential game of two halves. At the break, Scotland were 14-0 up and went on to extend their lead to 21-0. Then Argentina turned on the class to score five tries without reply. The final score was 24-33 and left Gregor Townsend’s men rueing what might have been.
One Six Nations championship later, however, and the Scottish camp has had an infusion of confidence. After kicking off with a shock defeat to Italy in terrible conditions in Rome, the team went on to beat England, Wales and – most memorably – France to keep themselves in contention for both the title and the Triple Crown on the final day. Scotland ultimately lost (as they usually do) to Ireland, but it was their most successful campaign in years.
So which Scotland will turn up in Cordoba? While they’re playing without injured British & Irish Lions stars Finn Russell and Huw Jones (Tom Jordan and Rory Hutchinson take their places at fly-half and outside centre, respectively), this is a matchday 23 packed with quality.
But the same can also be said of Argentina, who’ve named an impressive side to open their Nations Championship opener. Over the last year the Pumas have beaten New Zealand, Australia and Scotland, and run the Lions, South Africa and England extremely close. In other words, Scotland will have to play an away-day blinder if they’re going to make amends for that capitulation in Edinburgh.
Argentina v Scotland line-ups and officials
Argentina
15. Santiago Carreras
14. Rodrigo Isgró
13. Lucio Cinti
12. Faustino Sánchez Valarolo
11. Mateo Carreras
10. Tomás Albornoz
9. Gonzalo García
1. Mayco Vivas
2. Julián Montoya (captain)
3. Pedro Delgado
4. Guido Petti
5. Matías Alemanno
6. Pablo Matera
7. Santiago Grondona
8. Joaquín Oviedo
Replacements:
16. Ignacio Ruiz
17. Boris Wenger
18. Tomás Rapetti
19. Franco Molina
20. Joaquín Moro
21. Agustín Moyano
22. Matías Moroni
23. Bautista Delguy
Scotland
15. Kyle Rowe
14. Kyle Steyn
13. Rory Hutchinson
12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain)
11. Jamie Dobie
10. Tom Jordan
9. Ben White
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Ewan Ashman
3. Elliot Millar Mills
4. Jonny Gray
5. Scott Cummings
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Rory Darge
8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements:
16. Gregor Hiddleston
17. Rory Sutherland
18. Zander Fagerson
19. Alex Samuel
20. Gregor Brown
21. George Horne
22. Fergus Burke
23. Darcy Graham
Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli is the referee for Argentina v Scotland, assisted by Paul Williams (New Zealand) and Jordan Way (Australia). The TMO is Brett Cronan (Australia).
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